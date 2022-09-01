All season, the TinCaps have never been out of a game. They have made a habit of rallying in the late innings after falling behind early.
But those rallies have not always led to victories. On Wednesday against the West Michigan Whitecaps, Fort Wayne once again saw a late surge come up short, losing 6-4 in front of an announced crowd of 4,453 while going 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 12 on base.
Fort Wayne (47-74, 20-35 second half) left the bases loaded in the fourth and the ninth on the way to its third straight loss and 16th out of 19 games.
“We’re running out of ends is what we’re doing,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “At some point, battling (to the end), we were hoping that was going to translate to some more fight earlier in the game and do some different things.
“To their credit, it’s been a tough season, but they continue to play the game, no one’s giving at-bats away, no one’s laying it down on the field.”
Trailing by two going into the top of the ninth, Brandon Valenzuela got a rally started with a sharp single back through the middle. Cole Cummings followed with an excuse-me swing that pushed the ball down the third-base line; third baseman Izaac Pacheco threw wildly to first, letting Cummings go to second with the tying run. After a Carlos Luis strikeout, Agustin Ruiz walked to load the bases with two out for Jarryd Dale, who grounded softly to first, ending the game.
“In general, just timing,” TinCaps second baseman Lucas Dunn said of what needs to improve with runners in scoring position. “We’re probably all late as a team so if we can get a little bit earlier and get balance, I think we’ll be able to see the ball better and put better contact on the ball.”
The TinCaps were behind 6-2 after the Whitecaps scored a pair in the top of the fourth, but Fort Wayne loaded the bases in the bases in the bottom half on two singles and a Dunn walk. Then Valenzuela drew another free pass to bring in a run, but Cummings and Luis struck out to end the threat.
The TinCaps notched a run in the eighth on a single from Dale and three wild pitches to draw within 6-4.
Dunn was 3 for 4 with two doubles.
TinCaps starter Efraín Contreras struggled through two innings, giving up four runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one. The TinCaps gave him a 2-1 lead after an inning, but the right-hander surrendered three runs in the top of the second.
“We needed a start from Contreras,” Esposito said. “He’s been humbled the last couple of starts out [in which he has given up nine runs in five innings]. Command obviously wasn’t there and certainly didn’t miss many barrels. … He’s got some work to do as he goes down the road here.”