The TinCaps’ early-season struggles at the plate continued Tuesday in their home opener at Parkview Field as they managed only four hits and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-1 loss to the Lake County Captains.
The defeat came despite Fort Wayne (0-4) being buoyed by an immaculate spring day – the first-pitch temperature of 74 degrees was the highest for an opener at Parkview Field since the downtown stadium opened in 2009 – and a resultant boisterous crowd of 4,341.
The TinCaps have scored just four runs this year and are 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position.
“To me, it looks like at times we’ve forgotten we’re on offense,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “It almost looks like a goalie trying to keep the puck out of the net rather than doing damage forward. Our guys don’t like to punch out so sometimes it looks like we’re kind of defensive, just trying not to let the catcher catch the baseball, which is not our job.
“Our job is to do damage and drive the baseball and at times it looks like we’ve kind of forgotten that. We’re going to get back on that (today).”
The one TinCap who really embodied the approach Mathews, who was the team’s hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021, really wants was No. 8 hitter Justin Farmer, who doubled twice and drove in Fort Wayne’s only run with a ninth-inning two-bagger which scored Marcos Castañon from third base.
The Fort Wayne right-fielder also ripped a double down the left-field line in the fifth inning and immediately moved to third on a wild pitch, but was stranded there when Nerwilian Cedeno struck out and Jackson Merrill grounded out to second.
“I try to do what the game asks,” Farmer said. “Last year (at Low-A Lake Elsinore), I was kind of a patient hitter. I made some adjustments in the offseason. Today I was trying to drive in runs just because we haven’t been scoring that much. … Really I’m just trying to see what the game dictates.”
Farmer’s second double, which came with some help from Lake County left-fielder Isaiah Greene, who sprinted over to the foul line to try to reel in the fly ball only to see it sail over his head and bounce to the wall, brought the tying run to the plate, but Fort Wayne catcher Juan Zabala took a called third strike to end the contest.
The TinCaps trailed 3-0 heading into the ninth after reliever Keegan Collett surrendered two runs in the seventh in part because of his own throwing error on a tapper in front of home plate. His toss skipped past first baseman Nathan Martorella and rolled into the Fort Wayne bullpen down the right-field line, then Collett walked the next two hitters to load the bases.
Reliever Jose Geraldo got two outs – with a run-scoring fielder’s choice among them – but then gave up an RBI single to Joe Lampe, who went 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored, and a stolen base.
The TinCaps got the latest in a string of solid starts from left-hander Bodi Rascon, who worked three scoreless innings and struck out five while giving up just two hits.
“Our starters have been nails almost every single night,” Mathews said. “It seems like one inning in the bullpen gets us where we kind of lose the strike zone a little bit.”
Merrill, the Padres’ No. 1 prospect and the 10th-ranked prospect in baseball according to Fangraphs, went 0 for 3 with a walk and is 0 for 15 to start the season, his first at High-A.