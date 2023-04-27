Joshua Mears mashed his second home run of the season, but the TinCaps let a four-run lead get away and lost their fourth straight and eighth in the last nine contests, falling to the Great Lakes Loons 6-4 on Thursday in front of an announced crowd of 3,448 at Parkview Field.
The loss ensured Fort Wayne, which owns the worst record in the Midwest League at 4-14, will go winless in its first four series of the season.
The TinCaps rallied in the fourth inning with a Jackson Merrill double and a Lucas Dunn walk setting the stage for Carlos Luis, who yanked a double down the first-base line to bring in both runs. Mears followed and crushed a moon shot well over the wall in left to make it 4-0.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga, the reigning Padres minor league pitcher of the year, got through four innings unscathed, but in the fifth gave up a single and then Taylor Young's first home run of the season before getting pulled. San Diego's No. 7 prospect struck out four, walked none and gave up four hits.
Jesus Gonzalez relieved Lizarraga and held the lead until the eighth when, with Fort Wayne up 4-3, he gave up a single, hit a batter and then surrendered a double to Alex Freeland, bringing in both runs to put Great Lakes in front for good.
The TinCaps did not have a hit in the last five innings.