For the second night in a row, an outstanding starting pitching performance was not enough to carry the TinCaps to a victory against the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field on Wednesday.
Left-hander Robert Gasser pitched a career-high seven innings, struck out a career-best 11 hitters, gave up only one run on four hits without a walk, and left with a one-run lead. But Fort Wayne reliever Nick Thwaits was unable hold the lead and the TinCaps fell 5-2, their third straight defeat, in front of an announced crowd of 2,664 that braved a 53-minute rain delay prior to first pitch.
Fort Wayne (20-33) slipped a season-high 13 games below .500 with the loss.
“Nobody’s happy when you’re losing,” Gasser said. “But I think everybody has their heart in it and we’re pushing in the right direction. … I’m not too worried; it’s not like the guys are down or anything, we’re feeling good. We just have to put together some good weeks of baseball and play whole, as a team.”
The TinCaps led 2-1 entering the eighth inning, but Thwaits gave up a single, threw a wild pitch and issued a walk to put two on before recording his first out by way of a sacrifice bunt. While pitching to Joe Naranjo, Thwaits fired a pitch off the foot of catcher Anthony Vilar and the ball caromed to the backstop, bringing in the tying run. Thwaits eventually walked Naranjo, as well, and ball four went back to the backstop for the third time in the inning, giving Korey Holland a chance to sprint home with the go-ahead run despite a valiant effort from Vilar, who sprinted to the screen and whipped the ball back to the plate.
The Captains (28-24) put the game away in the next at-bat, when right-fielder Jhonkensy Noel launched a moonshot home run to left-center, his league-leading 14th of the season. Noel flipped the bat ostentatiously after holding it most of the way down the first-base line as he watched his no-doubt blast put the Captains up three runs.
Thwaits’ rough night snapped a string of 10 consecutive scoreless innings over his previous five appearances.
After TinCaps right-hander Brandon Komar pitched five shutout innings and gave up only one hit in a duel with Lake County’s Tanner Bibee in the series-opener Tuesday, Gasser followed suit with his best outing in several weeks. His performance came on the heels of a string of four starts in which the southpaw had gone 0-4 with an 8.48 ERA. In an effort to break the string of rough starts, he got a haircut.
“I threw a lot of fastballs, honestly I threw everything for strikes,” said Gasser, the No. 14 prospect in the Padres’ farm system. “Just filling up the zone with all my pitches. … It was great to (pitch the seventh), longest outing of my career so far, so just hoping to keep building off that.”
Gasser got seven of his strikeouts with his fastball, which touched 94 mph.
The TinCaps got their only runs in the sixth when, with two on and two out, Captains second baseman Aaron Bracho dropped a Jack Stronach pop-up and both runners dashed home, erasing a 1-0 Captains lead.
Stronach went 2 for 4 with a double and is batting .371 with a .476 OBP since May 25. Before that, he was hitting just .118.
Note: Before the game, the TinCaps announced relievers Felix Minjarez and Fred Schlichtholz had been activated off the Development List. Minjarez pitched a scoreless ninth for the TinCaps on Wednesday, his first appearance since May 20. He lowered his ERA to 2.50.