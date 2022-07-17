The TinCaps’ 12-game homestand ended on a sour note Sunday with a 3-2 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,862 despite third baseman Cole Cummings’ ninth home run of the season.
Fort Wayne (36-51, 9-12 second half) slipped into a tie for fourth with Lansing in the Midwest League East Division second-half standings after the loss and finished its homestand 7-5. The TinCaps took four of six games from the Lugnuts, but lost the last two games of the series.
Despite those setbacks, Cummings thought the series was a success.
“We consistently had good (at-bats), limited the strikeouts and put balls in play,” the first baseman said. “And then our pitching staff pitched well all week and kept us in every game. … We were just clicking on all cylinders this week for sure.”
Sunday’s game was knotted 1-1 after five innings, but TinCaps starter Noel Vela walked Gabriel Maciel to start the sixth and then gave up a single to first-round pick Tyler Soderstrom to put runners on first and third with nobody out. That ended Vela’s day.
Seth Mayberry entered and struck out Jack Winkler with three straight sliders to get the first out, but the go-ahead run scored on a ground ball to the right side from former TinCaps player Euribiel Angeles. Mayberry got Joshwan Wright to ground to third, but third baseman Olivier Basabe’s throw to first sailed into the Fort Wayne dugout and another run scored.
Basabe made two errors in the game and the final one loomed large when TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzeula scorched an RBI single to right-center in the sixth that scored Corey Rosier from second. The outfielder had reached on an infield single and scored his league-leading 63rd run.
Rosier also doubled to right in the eighth inning but was stranded on second.
In the ninth, Jarryd Dale singled with one out, but Matthew Acosta and Jack Stronach struck out to end the game. Fort Wayne whiffed 12 times, including seven in the last three innings.
Cummings gave the TinCaps an early lead in the second inning when he ripped a fastball on the outside corner 330 feet to left field for his third home run with Fort Wayne – he had six at Low-A Lake Elsinore – and second of the homestand.
As Cummings rounded third base after his home run, he spotted his girlfriend, in town for the Midwest League’s four-day mid-season break that starts today. The University of California Santa Barbara product waved at her as he prepared to cross the plate.
“Oh yeah, that was brownie points,” Cummings said. “You can always earn the brownie points with the girl.”
Cummings also walked in the fourth inning, but he was the only TinCap to reach base against Lansing starter Jake Walkinshaw, who pitched five innings and got the win.
Vela took the loss after working five innings and striking out seven while walking three and giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits.
The Fort Wayne bullpen pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Vela, extending its streak of shutout frames to 14 over the last five games.
The teams played four one-run games in the six-game set and Fort Wayne won three. The TinCaps’ loss Sunday snapped a five-game winning streak in one-run contests.