One night after the TinCaps roared back from a five-run deficit to notch their first win of the season, they saw a two-run lead melt away in the late innings on the way to their sixth loss in seven games to open the season, a 10-4 defeat to the Lake County Captains in front of an unseasonably large crowd of 4,430 at Parkview Field.
The Captains’ 10 runs are the most Fort Wayne (1-6) has given up in a game this year and were helped by three TinCaps errors.
Fort Wayne shortstop Jackson Merrill made two crucial defensive miscues, one in the sixth and one in the seventh, which sparked the Lake County rally from what had been a 4-2 deficit.
Lucas Dunn led the Fort Wayne offense with a 3-for-4 night in which he scored twice, drove in a run and came up a home run short of the cycle. He’s hitting .333 this season.
“He’s put as good of at-bats together as anybody we’ve had all year,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of Dunn. “It started in spring training, he had a good spring. He can play around a little, which is a nice luxury, he can play the outfield, he can play second, he can go over and play third if we have to, so that’s a good way to keep his bat in the lineup, which is what I would like to do.”
Dunn also made a throwing error at second – he made a diving stop to knock down the preceding ground ball but his throw was too high to handle for Fort Wayne first baseman Cole Cummings – which led to a run in the third inning.
The Lake County comeback began in the sixth when the Captains’ Jake Fox, leading off the inning, popped high into the air behind short. Merrill turned to follow the ball, but when he looked back up he had lost it in the lights and by the time he’d located it again it was too late to haul it in. Fox reached with a double and scored after a pair of ground balls to make it 4-3. Merrill, drawn in with a runner on third and one out, nearly made up for his miscue when he leapt to grab a high-hopping ground ball. He thought about throwing home to try to nab Fox, but Fox had been going on contact and Merrill wisely threw to first instead.
The Captains (5-2) knotted the score at 4 in the top of the seventh when Fort Wayne right-hander Keegan Collett unleashed a 3-1 fastball up in the zone that Will Bartlett clubbed to left-center for his first homer of the season.
Christian Cairo followed Bartlett to the plate and hit a roller toward short. Merrill fielded the grounder cleanly but bobbled the ball as he went to pull it out of his glove, permitting Cairo to reach on an error. A Yordys Valdes single followed and then Collett walked back-to-back hitters, including a bases-loaded free pass that pushed in the go-ahead run.
The second walk ended Collett’s night and brought on another right-hander, Adam Smith, to whom Joe Lampe gave a rude reception with a double high off the wall in right which cleared the bases and made it 8-4.
“We have to eliminate the one big inning that oftentimes can determine a game,” Mathews said.
The TinCaps took their early lead with RBI doubles from Dunn and Joshua Mears in the fourth which turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 advantage. Nathan Martorella added an RBI single to left to score Merrill, who had walked and stolen second, in the fifth to make it a two-run margin.
The double was Mears’ first extra-base hit of the season. The Padres’ No. 14 prospect opened the season 0 for 11 but has two hits in back-to-back games.
Fort Wayne went 3 for 8 with runners in scoring position and is 7 of 18 in such situations over the last two games, compared to 2 for 25 in its first five contests.
TinCaps starter Victor Lizarraga went four innings, the longest outing by a Fort Wayne pitcher this season, and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits.