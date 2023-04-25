The old adage about even the best baseball players falling short seven out of every 10 times at the plate has become increasingly true as batting averages have fallen across the sport with the advent of more-effective pitching and hitters prioritizing home runs over batting average.
But the start of TinCaps first baseman Nathan Martorella’s first full professional season has been, in a sense, perfect.
Martorella, a fifth-round draft pick out of the University of California last year, has started all 15 of the TinCaps’ games and he has reached base in every one of them.
The lefty-swinging 22-year-old is the only player in the Midwest League to reach base in all of his team’s games this season. In fact, he was the only player to do so in each of his team’s first nine games.
“It’s a good thing to hear,” said Martorella, who has been a fixture in the middle of the Fort Wayne order to open the year and figures to be in the lineup as the team returns to Parkview Field to start a six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons tonight.
“Obviously I take it as each day is a new opportunity to showcase how hard I’ve worked and just take it day by day,” Martorella added. “I don’t like looking into stats or looking too far into the future, just taking it day by day.”
The 6-foot-1, 224-pound Martorella is the Padres’ No. 23 prospect, according to MLB.com. After getting drafted last season, he hit .322 with a .421 on-base percentage and .511 slugging percentage in 28 games across the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Low-A, and he has kept right on hitting after getting assigned to High-A to open this season.
Through three series with the TinCaps, Martorella is failing a little more than seven out of 10 times with a batting average of .264, but he is getting on base at a .371 clip and slugging .491 with three home runs and nine RBI, all in a league which is much less hitter-friendly than Low-A Lake Elsinore’s California League. His on-base plus slugging percentage of .862 ranks 16th in the league and second on the team behind Marcos Castañon’s .915.
“I’m just not complicating things,” Martorella said. “It’s my first year of pro ball and it’s just another game, just like high school was, just like college was. I worked really hard in the offseason, day in and day out. I like to call it just trusting the work I do, trusting the work I put in through the offseason and spring training. It’s leading to some early success and I just want to keep going.”
Martorella has nine walks against only eight strikeouts, a BB/K ratio of 1.13 which ranks fourth in the Midwest League. He would have an even better ratio had he not been wrung up on a 3-2 pitch which looked to be outside against Lake County earlier this month. After Cliburn Rondon called the pitch strike three, Martorella, who had already flipped his bat away to walk to first base, barked angrily at the umpire, who immediately ejected him.
Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews deferred to his first baseman on the merits of the call.
“Martorella knows the strike zone,” said Mathews, who had his own sustained disagreement with Rondon over Martorella’s ejection. “He thought that ball was off the plate.”
Possibly unjust strikeout aside, as the season has gone on, Martorella has used his command of the strike zone to do increasing damage: He hit three home runs in a four-game span last week – one to center and two the other way to left – and added an RBI double off the wall to kick-start a nine-run rally in the eighth inning of Fort Wayne’s 11-4 win over Peoria on Saturday.
The TinCaps infielder is hitting the ball in the air more often this season than he did last year, raising his fly ball rate from 25% to 36.4%, though he says he’s not hunting home runs.
“Obviously those are nice, but when I go up there, I’m trying to be a complete hitter,” Martorella said. “If I run into some home runs, I run into some home runs, but I’m not looking to just do that. I want to be a complete hitter, hit for average, hit for my teammates, get some RBI, do everything, not just be a one-sided hitter.”
While Martorella has gotten off to an outstanding start at the plate, wins have not yet followed for the TinCaps, who lost five of six at Peoria last week and sit in last place in the Midwest League East Division at 4-11, including a 1-8 mark on the road.
Still, Martorella says the team’s spirits are high as it returns to Fort Wayne.
“Obviously we haven’t had the start we want to, but we can’t dwell on the past,” said Martorella, who was Lake Elsinore’s everyday first baseman during its run to the Cal League title last season. “We gotta just try to put some wins together here, one day a time and get a hot streak going. Confidence is the same, just have to stay on the pedal and try to get hot.”