The TinCaps’ quest to snap a stretch of four consecutive seasons without a Midwest League playoff appearance and a string of six straight under-.500 records started about as inauspiciously as it could have.
Fort Wayne opened the season 0-5, its worst start since 2018, went 5-16 in April and slipped to as many as 12 games below .500 at 10-22 in mid-May, relegated to last place in the Midwest League’s East Division.
But the team never panicked and repeatedly insisted it was a few hits here and there from turning its season around.
”It’s not in my nature to panic, so I’m certainly not going to because I think if I do, then they do,” manager Jonathan Mathews said after his team fell to 0-4 with a loss in its home opener against Lake County. “That’s not how I operate. We play 130-some games; we might lose another one before the end of the year. Now, not to say we’re not going to hold each other accountable and we’re not going to get back to work ... but as far as panicking, absolutely not.”
That turned out to be the right tack to take. The TinCaps, filled with players who helped propel Low-A Lake Elsinore to the California League title last season, were able to draw on the experience of starting 1-4 with the Storm in 2022 and digging their way out of that hole to execute an even larger excavation project this year.
Following their 10-22 start, the TinCaps got within a game of .500 on a couple of occasions and won 22 of their final 34 games to finish 32-34 in the half, good for fourth place in the East and only a game out of second.
Fort Wayne then started the second half with two wins in three games against South Bend, completing a series victory over the Cubs on Sunday to improve to 4-0-2 in its last six series.
“It’s been super exciting for me to see these guys almost do a 180,” said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, who is trying to guide Fort Wayne to the postseason in his first season. “Without the bad you don’t appreciate the good. We had a bad April, we all admitted that, but it almost makes this turnaround just that much sweeter.”
Here’s a look at how Fort Wayne, which opens a six-game road series at Lake County tonight, turned its season around in late May and June.
Offense bounces back
The biggest driver of the TinCaps’ extremely tough first week was their offense, which sputtered out of the gate to the tune of two shutouts and a grand total of four runs in its first five games.
Since then, however, Fort Wayne has had arguably the league’s best group of hitters and now ranks third in the Midwest League in runs (4.8 per game), OBP (.333) and on-base plus slugging (OPS, .711).
It has been a team effort to get there, though Nathan Martorella has been the biggest star, tying for the league lead in home runs with 12 – on pace for 23, which would break Fort Wayne’s single-season record of 21, set in 2017 by Fernando Tatis Jr. – leading the circuit in RBI (49) and ranking second in runs scored (45). In the latter category, he trails only teammate Jakob Marsee (55), who has been a sparkplug all year and is fourth in OBP at .399.
The fortunes of Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill have also mirrored his team’s as he hit .177 in April, but is at .301 since May 5 and has three home runs in the last 12 games on the way to being selected for the MLB Futures Game in July, one of 50 prospects across baseball to earn the distinction.
Elsewhere in the lineup, Marcos Castañon and Justin Farmer have had several red-hot streaks apiece, Carlos Luis is an always-professional hitter and prolific slugger Joshua Mears has cut down on strikeouts and has hit three homers in his last three games. Even catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who hit just .209 last year with Fort Wayne and lost some of his top prospect sheen, is batting .279 with an .828 OPS this year and is getting significant work at designated hitter.
Starting with the
starters
The Fort Wayne starting pitching rotation has more than lived up to the considerable hype it enjoyed entering the season.
Padres No. 6 prospect Adam Mazur has only walked nine and given up one home run in 47 innings while posting a 1.72 ERA in his first professional season. No. 11 prospect Jairo Iriarte dominated the early part of the campaign, hit a small blip in late May and early June, then bounced back to compile a 1.13 ERA in his last three starts, including 10 whiffs and zero walks in his last outing.
Like Valenzuela in the lineup, the Fort Wayne rotation also features a significant bounceback season in the form of right-hander Ryan Bergert, who had a 5.84 ERA with the TinCaps last year and has lowered that to 2.61 this year while giving up only two home runs compared to 18 last season.
The biggest surprise has been righty Jared Kollar, who came from the Arizona Complex League to replace Padres No. 19 prospect Garrett Hawkins – out since early May with an oblique injury – and has gone 5-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 35 strikeouts against six walks.
Add it all up and Fort Wayne is fifth in the MWL with a 3.33 starters’ ERA, closer to first (3.07) than it is to sixth (3.64).
What’s Next?
After two solid months of winning close to 65% of its games, it’s clear this TinCaps team as presently constructed has a chance to make a run at a postseason spot in the second half. To make the playoffs it would need to either win the second-half East Division championship or finish second behind first-half champion Great Lakes.
The question now becomes whether the Padres will permit the core of the team to stick together long enough for that to happen. Many of the team’s best players have probably earned chances at Double-A and it will be up to San Diego when those chances come and how much they affect the playoff chase. As Tuesday dawned, Valenzuela, Kollar, Farmer and reliever Raul Brito were headed to the next level before the series with Lake County begins, the Journal Gazette was told.
At least some of the TinCaps who won a championship with Lake Elsinore last year would like a chance to make it two in a row.
“When you’re winning, that’s how you get better,” Merrill said. “I feel like you get better as a team and as a player when you’re winning and doing your job.”