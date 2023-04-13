After 5 1/2 games of frustration at the plate, the TinCaps' bats broke out in a big way in the late innings against the Lake County Captains on Thursday, helping Fort Wayne rally from a five-run sixth-inning deficit and beat the Captains 8-6 for its first victory of the season.
The win snaps a season-opening five-game losing streak which was the TinCaps' longest since 2018. They scored more runs over the sixth and seventh innings Thursday (seven) than they had in the previous 50 frames (five).
For much of the game Thursday, Fort Wayne (1-5) looked as though it would match the six-game losing streak the 2018 team had suffered through to open that campaign. Heading to the bottom of the sixth, the TinCaps trailed 6-1, having given up six unanswered runs after taking an early lead.
In the sixth, however, a pair of walks to Nathan Martorella and Carlos Luis put two runners on with two outs and then Justin Farmer drove both of them in with a ringing double off the wall in left center. Farmer missed a home run by a few feet and settled for his third two-bagger of the series, but he came around to score anyway when Joshua Mears laced a single back through the middle to make it 6-4.
The TinCaps had as many hits with runners in scoring position that inning (two) as they had in the previous 50 frames combined. They also scored more runs in that frame (three) than they had in any prior game.
They went even further in the seventh, loading the bases with two outs for Lucas Dunn after walks to Martorella and Jakob Marsee and an infield single for Jackson Merrill. Dunn took a strike, then ripped a single back through the middle scoring a pair of runs to tie the game. The throw from center went to third as Martorella tried to grab an extra 90 feet and that toss sailed well over everyone's head an into the Lake County dugout, bringing Martorella home with the go-ahead tally and sending the 4,407 who had turned out for a picture-perfect night at Parkview Field into its loudest din of the young season. As the leading run crossed home plate, Dunn stood at second and pumped his fist.
Carlos Luis quickly made it a four-run inning for the TinCaps, lacing a first-pitch double to the gap in left to bring in Dunn and extend the lead to 8-6.
Fort Wayne left-hander Jason Blanchard pitched the final two innings to notch a save and he too pumped his fist after inducing a 6-4-3 game-ending double play with the tying run on first and one out.
One of the biggest bright spots for the TinCaps came in the first inning, when Jackson Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect and the top-ranked prospect in the Midwest League, got a fastball up and on the inside corner, brought his hands in and launched it to the lawn seats in right-center for his first home run of the season and just his second hit in 20 at-bats. When he pounced on home plate with both feet, the TinCaps led 1-0. The 2021 No. 27 overall pick went 3 for 4 with two runs scored.
That lead held through two innings thanks to an excellent start from Fort Wayne right-hander Jairo Iriarte. Iriarte had dominated West Michigan on Thursday and did the same to Lake County early on, getting eight swings and misses on his fastball in the first two frames and punching out four without permitting a runner to reach.
In the third inning, however, the tide turned against the TinCaps. The trouble started with a drive to center off the bat of Lake County's Christian Cairo, the first hard-hit ball Iriarte had surrendered. Fort Wayne center fielder Jakob Marsee dove to try to bring in the sinking line drive, but he came up short and the ball scooted past him, turning what should have been a single into a triple. A sacrifice fly to deep center brought in the tying run.
Iriarte got ahead of each of the next two hitters 0-2, but gave up line-drive single to both of them. The latter, a Yordys Valdes hit to right, would have put runners on first and second, but Fort Wayne right-fielder Mears launched a throw toward third, keeping it too high to hit the cutoff man. In fact, it was too high to hit anyone and the ball sailed into the Captains' third-base dugout, bringing in Cesar Idrogo with the go-ahead run for a 2-1 Lake County lead.
Iriarte eventually worked three innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out four. He took the loss to drop to 0-2.
Lake County extended its lead in the fourth with reliever Bobby Milacki on the mound. Milacki was greeted by a pair of singles and then induced a ground ball to first baseman Martorella. Martorella tried to get a forceout at second, but his throw was wild and into left field, bringing in another run and putting two runners in scoring position. A Valdes double then brought in two more runs to push the margin to 5-1.
Martorella went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored one night after getting ejected by home-plate umpire Cliburn Rondon for arguing a called third strike.
Mears went 2 for 3 with a walk and a hard-hit ground-ball to short and he also stole two bases, while getting caught stealing once.