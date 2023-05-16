Three TinCaps pitchers combined to throw the team’s first no-hitter in more than a decade, blanking the Dayton Dragons 6-0 on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in front of an announced crowd of 7,589.
Fort Wayne starter Jairo Iriarte worked the first six frames, equaling his career-long outing from September, surrendering a walk and striking out eight to lower his ERA to 1.73, which would lead the league if he had enough innings to qualify.
Right-hander Alan Mundo took over in the seventh and retired the first five hitters he faced before issuing a walk and giving way to right-hander Adam Smith, who nailed down the final four outs – hitting a batter along the way – to secure the team’s first no-hitter since May 9, 2013, against Great Lakes.
The starting pitcher for that last no-hitter was future MLB All-Star Max Fried.
Carlos Luis went 3 for 4 with a double, drove in three runs and scored a run for the TinCaps (12-22), who scored all of their runs in the third and fourth innings.