Late Sunday night during the Minor League Baseball year-end awards ceremony in San Diego, part of the MLB winter meetings, TinCaps president Mike Nutter got some news he had not expected: Nutter was the Minor League Baseball’s Executive of the Year.
He was not informed of the news before it was announced – in fact, when he was revealed as the Midwest League’s nominee for the award, he thought he had not won because he assumed the winner would have already been informed – and he had about 30 seconds to mentally prepare some words of thanks at the podium.
“I would call this as shocked as I’ve been in some time as it relates to good news,” Nutter said. “It means the world. To state the obvious, I’m more about the team stuff, I feel a lot more comfortable speaking about the Fort Wayne TinCaps and our commitment and our impact in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana, but this one is personal and I certainly share it with Jason Freier, our owner and Brian Schackow and Michael Limmer and David Lorenz, our VPs and all the rest of the crew.
“Maybe I just got it because I’m old or maybe because it’s I help lead the ship with a great team.”
Executives from all 120 MiLB teams were eligible for the award. Nutter has been named Midwest League Executive of the Year three previous times, in 2004, 2009 and 2015.
Nutter, 50, has worked in Minor League Baseball for 31 years and has been in the TinCaps’ organization since 1999, when the team was known as the Wizards. Though he is not a Fort Wayne native, the Summit City has been his home longer than anywhere else.
“I still feel like that kid every once in a while that in 1992 went to work for the Kane County Cougars and got the bug for minor-league baseball,” Nutter said. “I don’t think I got 31 more in me, but it’s been an incredible journey.
“I never could have dreamed when I moved to Fort Wayne, truthfully I thought it was a couple of years, a different opportunity might come along and go from there, but 22, 23 years later we’re still here and wouldn’t change it for the world and have plans to continue to call Parkview Field home for a long time personally and professionally.”
The TinCaps struggled this season, going 50-80 – the worst winning percentage in franchise history – but they finished fourth among the 60 A-ball clubs in attendance and out-drew a handful of Double-A and Triple-A teams, bringing in more than 5,000 fans per contest.
Although attendance was down overall relative to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, crowds in August and September were bigger than in 2019 on average and Fort Wayne finished with three straight games with more than 7,000 fans at Parkview Field.
In addition, the TinCaps had a record year for corporate and merchandise sales and per-fan spending topped $20 for the first time.
One of the moments of which Nutter was the proudest this year was the TinCaps’ Mental Health Awareness Night in May, in which the team auctioned off game-worn jerseys to support the National Alliance of Mental Illness in Fort Wayne and pitcher Jackson Wolf opened up about the mental strain he felt during his freshman year of college and how he got help.
Nutter cited such events during his hastily-prepared acceptance remarks, reminding those in attendance of how much a minor-league team can mean to a city.
“I let it be known I thought there were probably 100 people more deserving in the audience,” Nutter said of his speech. “Then I mentioned in Minor League Baseball, I feel like we have such an opportunity to impact things back in those 120 communities around the country.”