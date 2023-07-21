Wearing throwback Fort Wayne Wizards uniforms for ’90s Night at Parkview Field provided no special magic for the TinCaps, who struggled in all facets for the second straight night and fell to the Lake County Captains 9-0 on Friday.
The announced crowd of 7,390 had precious little about which to get excited as the home team was shut out for the first time since June 1.
Fort Wayne (45-43, 13-9 second half) lost for the fifth time in seven games since the All-Star break after winning seven of eight heading into the short midseason hiatus. It was outhit 11-5 and has just seven hits in the last two games, only one for extra bases.
The past two games have also seen the leaky TinCaps bullpen give up 15 runs on 16 hits in 10 innings, including five runs in four innings Friday.
“We didn’t do anything very well,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “We didn’t pitch it very well, we didn’t catch it great and I didn’t think we carried out our plan against (Lake County) starter (Rodney Boone) very well. Getting hits or not, sometimes that sort of thing happens, but I just didn’t think we carried out our plan offensively that we came into the game with.”
The game was a pitchers’ duel in the early frames with 23-year-old Fort Wayne left-hander Austin Krob retiring the first seven hitters he faced, including three by strikeout, as he commanded his entire arsenal with precision.
But with one out in the third, Will Bartlett lined a single back through the middle to break up the fledgling perfect game. Cesar Idrogo bounced what looked to be a potential double-play ball just to the left of shortstop Kervin Pichardo, but Pichardo appeared to misjudge it and it got into center for another hit. A soft bloop hit from Jake Fox loaded the bases, and Milan Tolentino brought in the game’s first run with a fly to deep center.
Lake County’s Dayan Frias then provided the big blow of the inning with a line drive to right for a two-run single and a 3-0 Captains lead.
In the fifth, after a single and a walk put two runners on, Krob got somewhat unlucky again as a double-steal attempt saw TinCaps catcher Anthony Vilar make a poor throw into center field to bring in a fourth Captains run.
Krob, who came into the game with a 2.22 ERA across Low-A and High-A, gave up four runs for just the second time this year and struck out five with three walks in five innings.
The TinCaps had little traffic on offense most of the night, going just 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position after an 0-for-6 performance in Thursday’s 11-2 loss and an 0-for-9 game in Tuesday’s 8-5 defeat.
Fort Wayne’s best chance to climb back into the game came in the fifth, when Albert Fabian and Vilar drew walks to put two on with two out, but Pichardo struck out to end the threat against Lake County starter Rodney Boone, who went five shutout frames and gave up only two hits while whiffing six.
The Captains blew the game open with five runs in the eighth inning against Fort Wayne reliever Edwuin Bencomo, who gave up six hits and issued a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Bartlett, who went 3 for 3, had a two-run single in the uprising to make it 6-0.
The TinCaps had not lost a game by as many as nine runs since May 9 prior to Thursday but have done so in back-to-back games. With West Michigan’s loss to South Bend, however, Fort Wayne remained three games up on the Whitecaps, Captains and Dayton Dragons in the race for the Midwest League East Division’s second-half playoff spot.
Mathews said after the game he is mulling whether to talk to the team himself about its play or whether to let the battle-tested group right the ship on its own.
“There’s certain areas I think we’re in good shape, there’s other areas I might need to have a conversation with some guys,” the first-year Fort Wayne manager said. “I’ll probably handle it individually with some guys, but this whole group has been good at policing themselves.”
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella went 2 for 4, banging a single high off the wall in right in his final at-bat in the ninth in addition to a flyout halfway up the wall in the sixth. Martorella came into the night tied for the MWL lead with 14 home runs.
Fort Wayne had three of its five hits, including both of Martorella’s, wiped out by double plays.