During night games at Parkview Field, hitters can sometimes have difficulty seeing the ball out of the pitcher’s hand in the early innings. A shadow crosses the diamond between the pitcher’s mound and home plate in those evening hours and leads to the ball starting in sunlight when it’s released from the pitcher’s hand and then moving into shade halfway to the plate.
There is no such shadow at afternoon games, a fact of which the TinCaps took full advantage of Wednesday.
Fort Wayne pounded 15 hits, including three each from Jakob Marsee, Carlos Luis and Lucas Dunn and a second home run in as many days from Graham Pauley, on the way to an 11-3 win over Lake County in front of an announced matinee crowd of 5,408.
“We like to hit in the daytime, the shadow gets out of the way and we can see a little bit better,” Dunn said. “We had a good plan against (Lake County) starter (Aaron Davenport) and we went from there.”
Davenport gave up just one hit in six innings in a start against the TinCaps on July 3, but surrendered two hits before recording an out Wednesday, five by the end of the first inning and 13 in all before being removed from the game with one out in the fifth.
Marsee and Nerwilian Cedeño started Fort Wayne’s day at the plate with back-to-back singles and first baseman Nathan Martorella followed with a sacrifice fly for his league-leading 64th RBI, scoring Marsee with his league-leading 71st run and giving Fort Wayne a lead it would not relinquish.
After Cedeño was caught stealing, Luis started a new rally with a two-out single and Dunn drove him in with a ringing double off the wall in left.
Pauley followed with a drive to the lawn seats in right-center for his sixth home run in 17 games since being promoted to Fort Wayne in late June, extending the lead to 4-0 before Davenport escaped the opening frame.
That was plenty of support for TinCaps starter Miguel Cienfuegos, a left-hander making his first appearance with Fort Wayne since April 30 after a stint on the injured list with a shoulder issue.
In his return to Parkview Field, the 26-year-old affiliated-ball rookie tossed five shutout innings, surrendering only three hits and walking two while striking out two.
“I was very excited and looking forward to it since the moment I left the stadium knowing I was going back to (the Padres’ facility in) Arizona (because of the injury),” Cienfuegos said of being back on the mound in Fort Wayne. “I had a team behind me offensively and defensively I could count and we just put everything together and had a beautiful ‘W.’
“It was somewhat (about) making a statement that I’m back. ... I want to show out that I’m here.”
With Fort Wayne (45-41, 13-7 second half) still up 4-0, four straight hits opened the bottom of the third. Martorella doubled into the right-center gap to put runners on second and third and Luis knocked in a run with a chopper to the left side of a drawn-in infield, which he hustled to beat out for a single.
Dunn followed with another double off the wall in left, this one falling below the yellow line denoting a home run by just a foot or two and driving in Martorella to make it 6-0. An Albert Fabian grounder made it a three-run frame and a seven-run lead.
Dunn is batting .415 since June 30 and getting on base at a .516 clip in that stretch.
“I know his teammates are all talking about it,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said of Dunn’s hot streak. “He has completely turned his season around. ... He’s driving the ball, he’s using the whole field. It’s been impressive at-bats.”
Dunn was at the center of another rally in the fifth, ripping a single to center to get the uprising started. Pauley then walked and Fabian singled to load the bases before Davenport balked in Dunn from third to make it 8-0.
Juan Zabala extended the lead to double digits with a two-run single to shallow center, the last of the baker’s dozen hits Davenport surrendered.
The TinCaps have had multiple runners on base in 12 of the 17 innings in which they have batted in the first two games of the series against the Captains, though they lost the opener 8-5 on Tuesday.
Luis added a bases-loaded walk in the seventh to complete Fort Wayne’s scoring. The Captains got all of their runs on a three-run Dayan Frias homer in the top of the frame off reliever Chris Lincoln.