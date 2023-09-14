The TinCaps grabbed control of their East Division Championship Series clash against Great Lakes on Tuesday, beating the Loons 5-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-3 series at Parkview Field.
Now, the series shifts to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, where Fort Wayne needs just one win in the next two games, set for tonight and Friday, in order to advance to the Midwest League Championship Series for the fourth time in its 30-year franchise history.
But the TinCaps are not spending any time thinking about Game 3. They do not plan on letting the series get that far.
“In my opinion, you have to win the next one,” first-year Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. “If you look at it like, ‘Oh, we only have to split up there,’ that’s the wrong way to think. … To me, every single game this time of year is must-win.
“If you get a chance to put the throttle down in Game 2, you have to do that.”
In order to grab that series-clinching victory, the TinCaps will use the same strategy that helped them win eight of their last 11 games in the regular season and edge West Michigan by a half-game for the East Division’s second-half playoff spot. It’s the same formula that led to the resounding triumph in Game 1 on Tuesday.
“If it works, don’t change anything, so we’re just going to go in with that same mindset: Hunt fastballs, go off our pitching staff, play small-ball if you have to play small-ball,” Fort Wayne leadoff man Tyler Robertson said. “We’re trying to win a championship, that’s the goal.”
A large group of the current TinCaps, including Robertson, who doubled and scored twice in the opener, are looking for a second straight championship after winning a title with Low-A Lake Elsinore last season.
That Storm team raced through the playoffs without a loss, winning four consecutive games over two best-of-3 series to capture the championship. Other TinCaps on that team are Nerwilian Cedeño, Griffin Doersching, Albert Fabian, Sammy Zavala and Kai Murphy of Fort Wayne lineup regulars, plus starting pitcher Victor Lizarraga and reliever Will Geerdes. All have embraced the challenge of matching that accomplishment.
“Sometimes it’s mixed emotions at the end of the season, guys are kind of ready to go home,” Mathews said after the win Tuesday. “I didn’t get that feeling from one person on this team. A lot of times this time of year, if everybody’s pulling the same direction on the rope, that’s the biggest thing and I think everybody is right now, at least for our club.”
That has remained true down the stretch of the season despite Fort Wayne experiencing an inordinate amount of roster turnover even for a minor-league club. The TinCaps have had a record 64 players on their roster at some point this year and have lost clubhouse leaders to promotion on multiple occasions, but new voices have always emerged. Mathews credited the players for that, though he had a hand in it, as well.
“That’s what I’ve found this summer to be my biggest job in managing is, honestly, running the clubhouse and keeping the good vibes,” he said. “I want guys to want to come to the ballpark every day. It can be a grind, but these guys, if we time the off-days right and they still want to come to work every day, even this time of year, a lot of times that means a lot at the end of the season.”
On the mound for Fort Wayne in Game 2 will be one of the few still on the roster who was with the TinCaps on opening day: Left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos. The 26-year-old affiliated-ball rookie went 2-5 with a 3.81 ERA, though he struggled in his final two starts, giving up eight runs (seven earned) in 9 2/3 innings with eight walks.
He will face 2021 Dodgers first-round draft pick Maddux Bruns, a 6-foot-2 right-hander, who went 0-7 with a 4.74 ERA this year. Bruns is the No. 11 Dodgers prospect, per Fangraphs, but has struggled with his command as a pro. He walked six in 8 2/3 innings in his last two starts against Fort Wayne with a 9.35 ERA.
If the TinCaps win one in Michigan, they will advance to the MWLCS for the first time since 2017 and host Game 1 of the best-of-3 series Sunday at Parkview Field. After being wowed by the rowdy crowd Tuesday, Fort Wayne wants to give its fans one more chance to show up.
“Someone as we were walking out said, ‘You’ve got one more,’ and I said, ‘No, we’ve got three more,’ ” Mathews said after Tuesday’s win. “I would love to be back here playing in front of this crowd or even a bigger one.”