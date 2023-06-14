The first half of a doubleheader today at Parkview Field served as a reminder why Jackson Merrill and Adam Mazur are the TinCaps’ top two MLB prospects.
Merrill’s two-run home run – and it was a controversial one – propelled Fort Wayne to a 2-0 victory, as Mazur had an impressive 77-pitch outing.
Merrill is the San Diego Padres’ top prospect, according to MLB.com, and Mazur their sixth.
Mazur (2-0) gave up only three hits over five innings, striking out eight and walking two. He came into the night with the second-lowest ERA (1.95) and WHIP (0.9), and fourth best strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.2), among the 68 Midwest League pitchers who’d worked at least 37 innings.
Mazur looked to be in a spot of trouble in the top of the fourth inning, when Tyler Callihan hit a two-out triple to centerfield. But he struck out the next batter, Justice Thompson, on three straight pitches, catching him looking on the third.
In the bottom of the inning, the real show started.
With Fort Wayne’s Justin Farmer on third base, having just advanced on a passed ball, Merrill came to the plate with two outs. With a full count, he hammered the ball into deep right field, and seemingly everyone in the park thought it arced foul – except the home plate umpire, Josiah Shepherd, who called it a home run for a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead, Merrill grinning as if he’s stolen something from the cookie jar as he rounded third.
That was about the moment Dayton’s manager, Bryan LaHair, got in Shepherd’s face, vociferously and entertainingly arguing the call before Shepherd tossed him. Parks, meanwhile, was replaced on the mound after he gave up three hits, while striking out one and walking four, over 3 2/3 innings.
Mazur’s relief came in the form of Nick Thwaits, who allowed one hit and struck out three, walking one, over two innings in the seven-inning game.