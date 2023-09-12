Cole Paplham delivered a fastball, Great Lakes catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell swung through it, and the raucous crowd at Parkview Field, already on its feet in anticipation of this moment, roared its approval as Paplham pumped his fist and stalked off the mound, shouting jubilantly at catcher Anthony Vilar.
The first TinCaps playoff game in nearly six years had ended in victory.
Sammy Zavala hit a three-run homer, a quartet of Fort Wayne pitchers, led by starter Henry Baez, combined to strike out 11 and give up only four hits, and the second-half East champion TinCaps topped first-half champ Great Lakes 5-0 in Game 1 of the East Division Championship Series on Tuesday at Parkview Field.
“This team was all in Low-A (Lake Elsinore) last year pretty much (when the Storm won the California League Championship), so we wanna do a two-peat and make this organization proud,” said TinCaps left fielder Tyler Robertson, who doubled and scored twice each. “Yeah, I think (this win) is a statement.”
After 3,657 fans attended the series-opener in downtown Fort Wayne, the first playoff game in the Summit City since Sept. 14, 2017, the series will shift to Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan, for Games 2 and 3, the latter if necessary. Game 2 is slated for Thursday, when the TinCaps will have a chance to punch their ticket to the Midwest League Championship Series.
“If you get a chance to put the throttle down in Game 2, you have to do that,” first-year TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
Game 1 was tight into the seventh, when Zavala stepped to the plate with two on, two out and Fort Wayne up 2-0. The Padres’ No. 5 prospect was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts to that point and had slammed his helmet and bat down in the dugout after one of his earlier whiffs.
On a 2-2 count, the center fielder got a fastball on the inner third from Loons lefty reliever Benony Robles and crushed it on a line to the concourse in right for his first High-A home run and just his fifth hit in 55 at-bats with Fort Wayne.
The 19-year-old watched his shot fly over the wall and then flipped his bat high in the air. He rounded the bases, emphatically stomped on home plate and was greeted in front of the dugout by his teammates.
“He’s like my little brother almost,” Robertson said. “He struggled a little bit at Low-A at the beginning of the year, then he came out strong, killed it and he’s going to do the same here. I was just as excited for him as he was.”
Robertson broke up a budding perfect game for Great Lakes right-hander Justin Wrobleski, who touched 98 mph with his fastball, with a leadoff double in the fourth and scored the game’s first run when Nerwilian Cedeño doubled to right two batters later.
In the sixth, Robertson, who is hitting .352 in 18 games with Fort Wayne, doubled again off the wall in left and scored on a Carlos Luis jam-shot single to center.
“We kept the same mindset we kept all year,” Robertson said. “It was just hunt fastballs and then trust our pitching staff to make good pitches and they did.”
The 20-year-old Baez got the ball for just his fifth start with the TinCaps since a mid-August call-up from Lake Elsinore. He worked his way into and out of trouble in four scoreless innings. He struck out Yunior Garcia with a fastball painted on the outside corner to escape a bases-loaded jam in the third inning and whiffed four in all while giving up three hits and walking five.
Baez left the game in the top of the fifth with runners on first and third and nobody out in favor of reliever Ethan Routzahn, who performed a Houdini act of his own. The right-hander struck out Alex Freeland, got Garcia to line to left so hard that Dalton Rushing didn’t have time to tag at third and then induced a pop fly to left from Chris Alleyne to end the inning.
Routzahn pounded his chest as he bounced off the mound.
Routzahn, Carter Loewen and Paplham combined to work five scoreless innings, striking out seven and giving up only one hit. Paplham struck out the side in order in the ninth.
Great Lakes left 12 runners on base and went 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, with the one hit being of the infield variety.