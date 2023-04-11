After opening their season on the road with a three-game series at West Michigan, the TinCaps commence their home schedule at Parkview Field tonight against the Lake County Captains in the first matchup of a six-game set this week.
As Fort Wayne returns home, here is a look at some potential impact players and what to expect from them this season.
Jackson Merrill, shortstopFast facts: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Padres No. 1 prospect (No. 10 MLB, per Fangraphs); 2021 first-round draft pick (No. 27 overall); bats left, throws right; 19 years old (turns 20 this month); Severna Park, Maryland, native
Outlook: Merrill is in his first season with at High-A and has gotten off to a puzzlingly difficult start, going 0 for 12 in three games against West Michigan. But he has not recorded any strikeouts, suggesting some significant bad luck affecting his current batting average. Merrill was superb at Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, batting .325 with a .387 on-base percentage and 18 extra-base hits (five home runs) in 45 games. He brings all-fields doubles power and an excellent glove to the middle of Fort Wayne’s lineup.
Adam Mazur, starting pitcherFast facts: 6-2, 180 pounds; Padres No. 6 prospect, 2022 second-round draft pick (No. 53 overall); throws right; 21 years old (turns 22 this month); Woodbury, Minnesota, native
Outlook: Mazur got off to a good start with the TinCaps, throwing three shutout innings and giving up just one hit without a walk in his professional debut Saturday. The reigning Big Ten pitcher of the year out of Iowa went 7-3 with a 3.07 ERA with the Hawkeyes in 2022, touches 99 mph with his fastball (the heater sits in the low-to-mid 90s) and complements the four-seamer with a biting mid-80s slider.
Victor Lizarraga, starting pitcherFast facts: 6-3, 180 pounds; Padres No. 7 prospect; 2021 international free agent signing ($1 million signing bonus); throws right; 19 years old; San Diego native
Outlook: Lizarraga won Padres minor league pitcher of the year honors last season, when he went 8-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 20 appearances (19 starts) with Low-A Lake Elsinore. He struggled in his TinCaps debut, giving up five runs in 22/3 innings Friday, but he was remarkably durable last season, throwing more innings (94⅓) than any than any other 18-year-old in affiliated ball. Pitching coach Carlos Chavez believes he is “way ahead of his age.”
Jairo Iriarate, starting pitcherFast facts: 6-2, 160 pounds; Padres No. 11 prospect; 2018 international free agent ($75,000 bonus); throws right; 21 years old; La Guaira, Venezuela, native
Outlook: Iriarte showed huge promise in his High-A debut Thursday, taking the ball on Opening Day for the TinCaps and striking out six across three innings while touching 96 mph with his fastball. He took a hard-luck loss after giving up a home run to Ben Malgeri in a 1-0 Fort Wayne defeat, but he was around the plate and flashed a devastating changeup in the high-80s. He went 4-7 with a 5.12 ERA at Lake Elsinore last year, striking out 109 in 911/3 innings.
Nerwilian Cedeno, second basemanFast facts: 5-11, 175 pounds; Padres No. 12 prospect; 2018 international free agent ($300,000 bonus); throws right; bats switch; 21 years old; Rio Tucani, Venezuela, native
Outlook: Cedeno was excellent in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in 2021, getting on base at a .354 clip and slugging .537, then serviceable at Low-A Lake Elsinore last year, hitting .256 with with .362 OBP and 60 runs scored in 71 games in the hitter-friendly California League. He also stole 18 bases and figures to bat near the top of the Fort Wayne order for at least the first few weeks of the campaign, setting the table for Merrill and others.
