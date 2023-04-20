The TinCaps' game against the Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday was canceled because of inclement weather and unsafe field conditions.
The teams will make up the canceled game today, setting up a doubleheader with the first game beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both games of the twin bill will be seven innings. The Chiefs and TinCaps are in the midst of a six-game series which is scheduled to conclude Sunday. Peoria has taken the first two games.
Fort Wayne will likely start right-handers Jairo Iriarte and Victor Lizarraga, the Nos. 11 and 7 prospects in the Padres' farm system, in the doubleheader.
The TinCaps' lineup for the canceled game Thursday did not include shortstop Jackson Merrill, the No. 10 prospect in baseball. Merrill left Wednesday's game in the fourth inning because he was nauseous. Manager Jonathan Mathews described the issue as "nothing major." Merrill turned 20 on Wednesday.