For the second night in a row, the TinCaps closed an early deficit against the Great Lakes Loons, but Fort Wayne ultimately fell short of a comeback victory and lost 7-5 in the fifth game of a six-game series.
The Loons got on the scoreboard almost immediately Saturday when Jose Ramos hit a three-run homer off TinCaps starter Robert Gasser, but the left-hander held Great Lakes (2-0, 42-26) scoreless for the next four innings while Fort Wayne (0-2, 27-41) scored four runs to re-take the lead.
Then Gasser, the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week, ran into trouble again in the sixth.
“It was a weird outing. There was a lot of good and some bad,” Gasser said of his outing. “Sometimes you give up a couple runs early and it sets you back, but for the most part I battled.”
Ramos’ home run to left in the first inning was hit hard enough that TinCaps left-fielder Corey Rosier took only a few steps toward the wall before he stopped to watch it soar over.
“I just didn’t have great command to start. I was pulling my fastball, and I didn’t really feel confident out there,” Gasser said. “But after the first, I settled down and decided to get back to work.”
That mindset put Gasser (3-8) in the driver’s seat until the sixth, when Kekai Rios doubled to center with one out. Rios scored on a fielding error by third baseman Olivier Basabe that left Sauryn Lao safe at first. Lao then scored when No. 9 hitter Ismael Alcantara hit a double that bounced off the top of the right-field wall. That double spelled the end of Gasser’s outing, and he was relieved by Nick Thwaits, who got the third out of the sixth on one pitch as Jonny DeLuca popped out to Dunn at first.
Gasser gave up five runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings, walking one and striking out nine. He is now 3-8 with a 4.15 ERA.
Unlike Friday night, when the TinCaps didn’t score their first runs until the eighth inning, Fort Wayne scored runs in the first, third and briefly took the lead after scoring two runs with two outs in the fifth.
Anthony Vilar had led off the inning with a walk, but Rosier hit into a double play. Loons starter Ben Casparius issued his second walk of the inning to Robert Hassell III, ending his outing. Reliever Robbie Peto picked up right where Casparius left off, walking Lucas Dunn on four pitches, then giving up a single to Matthew Acosta that scored Hassell.
With Jarryd Dale at bat, there was a brief flashback to Friday night, when the TinCaps scored three runs on three wild pitches. Peto threw a wild pitch that allowed Dunn to score from third, and Acosta made his way to third base. The TinCaps loaded the bases again as Dale walked and Agustin Ruiz was hit by a pitch, but Kelvin Melean struck out to end the inning.
After taking back the lead in the sixth, the Loons added a few insurance runs off Thwait in the seventh to make it 7-4.
The TinCaps scored their final run in the eighth on yet another wild pitch. Ruiz, who drew a walk to lead off the inning, advanced to third on a Rosier single and then came home to score when Loons pitcher Julian Smith threw a wild pitch. It was the fifth TinCaps run to score on a wild pitch in two days. But the rally ended as Hassell struck out.
The TinCaps brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth after Acosta and Dale both drew walks, but Melean flew out to right to end the game.
The TinCaps are 4-31 in games in which the other team scores first.