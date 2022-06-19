The TinCaps erased a four-run deficit with five runs in the ninth inning against Lansing on Saturday, but the Lugnuts responded with two runs in the bottom of the ninth to escape with a 6-5 win at Jackson Field.
Fort Wayne (25-37) led 5-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but reliever Ramon Perez gave up a single, a game-tying triple to Tyler Soderstrom and then a game-winning single to Lawrence Butler. Perez recorded only one out along the way.
The TinCaps won three of the first four games in the six-game set and now need a win today to snap a seven-series winless streak.
Trailing 4-0 after eight innings, Fort Wayne started the ninth with back-to-back singles from Brandon Valenzuela and Wyatt Hoffman. An Olivier Basabe single loaded the bases, but the game looked to be over when pinch-hitter Agustin Ruiz fanned with two outs. Instead, the ball got away from the catcher and Ruiz reached first to bring in his team’s first run.
Corey Rosier followed with a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-2, and Robert Hassell III hit a bases-clearing double to left for a 5-4 lead.
Hassell leads the Midwest League in hitting with a .313 average and has eight extra-base hits in six games since returning from a stint on the COVID list. He also walked and stole his 17th base. He has not been caught stealing this year.
Fort Wayne fell behind 2-0 in the first inning with right-hander Efraín Contreras on the mound.
In his TinCaps debut, 24-year-old right-hander Luis Madrazo walked four and gave up two runs in an inning of work.