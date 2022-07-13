Anthony Vilar trotted slowly up the first-base line. When he turned toward second, he picked up the pace somewhat and by the time he rounded the base he was in a full-on sprint.
The TinCaps catcher was not trying to stretch a double into a triple but rather endeavoring to avoid a shower from his team's Gatorade cooler.
With one out and runners on first and second in the ninth inning of a deadlocked game, Vilar, batting ninth for the TinCaps, ripped a 1-1 line drive into the right-center gap, giving him a chance to meander toward first while Max Ferguson crossed the plate with the winning run and sent Fort Wayne to fifth victory in six games, an 8-7 triumph over the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday afternoon at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 5,001.
"I was just trying to get a pitch to drive," said Vilar, who was credited with a single on the game-winning hit. "It was a change-up down and away the pitch before and throughout the game they'd been throwing a fastball in after that, so I was sitting fastball in and I just got a good barrel on it."
Vilar was mobbed by his teammates as he reached first and then made a lap around the infield when he saw a pair of TinCaps holding the Gatorade bucket. They finally doused him near the home dugout, after which the celebration of Fort Wayne's second walk-off win in five games headed back toward the clubhouse.
"I was just trying to make everybody run after me," Vilar said, smiling.
The TinCaps (34-49, 7-10 second half) beat Lansing for the second straight day, erasing a two-run deficit in the second inning and then coming back from three runs down in the sixth. After starting 4-36 this season when the opposing team scores first, Fort Wayne has won three such games in a row.
"At some point, we had a conversation about just how we're sick and tired of going out and expecting to lose," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We've gotta continue to fight and turn things around. It's the second half, we have a new lease on life. We've got time to turn things around, there's a lot of baseball left, so there's no better time than now to start turning things around.
"We're just doing our part and playing better baseball for 27 outs."
Fort Wayne's second comeback started in the sixth inning with the TinCaps trailing 7-4. Leadoff hitter Corey Rosier pulled his team within two with a towering two-out solo home run to right, his fifth of the season.
Rosier went 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and a walk and has been on base seven times in the first two games of the series. He leads the league in runs scored with 61.
Robert Hassell III, playing for the first time in six games, scored the next two runs for the TinCaps, singling in the sixth and scoring on a throwing error to make it 7-6 and then walking, moving to second on a passed ball and scoring on a Matthew Acosta single up the middle in the eighth to knot the score at 7.
Hassell went 1 for 4 with a walk and leads the Midwest League in hitting with a .309 batting average.
Acosta was 3 for 5, scored a run and drove in another. He has reached base 14 times in the last seven games.
Fort Wayne relievers Jose Espada and Seth Mayberry combined to pitch three scoreless innings to get the TinCaps to the bottom of the ninth with the game tied.
In the decisive ninth, Lugnuts reliever Trayson Kubo walked Agustin Ruiz – Ferguson pinch-ran for the right-fielder – and Jack Stronach to start the inning on eight straight pitches. Olivier Basabe tried to bunt the runners over, but struck out on a foul bunt, setting up Vilar's heroics, which came with a light rain falling over downtown Fort Wayne.
"I knew I had to pick up Basabe," Vilar said. "That's just the way baseball is, picking each other up.
"That's the good thing about this team," the catcher added, "the whole year, no matter by how much we're losing, we always kind of make a run at it at the end."
The TinCaps improved to 11-3 against Lansing.
Note: Fort Wayne starting pitcher Efraín Contreras left the game after two-plus innings with some arm stiffness. Esposito said the move was mostly precautionary and "he looks like he'll be fine." Contreras had Tommy John surgery in the fall of 2020.