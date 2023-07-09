Before Marcos Castañon stepped to the plate Sunday with the game tied, two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th inning, the West Michigan Whitecaps held a conference at the mound to determine how to pitch to the red-hot TinCaps third baseman, who already had three hits in the game.
While the Whitecaps were conferring, Castañon, waiting near the batter's box, motioned effusively to the dugout. He wanted some extra bubble gum, which was dutifully tossed his direction.
"It was just a big moment and I was like, 'I gotta go get some gum,'" Castañon said. "It relaxed me a little bit, like, it's just a game. (West Michigan pitcher Trevin Michael) has to attack me, I'm not going to go and go out of my shoes and chase him around."
That approach worked. Castañon worked a full count, taking a fastball barely inside and low on the 2-2 pitch, then laced a line drive into the right-center gap, scoring Joshua Mears with the winning run and sending the TinCaps to an unlikely 8-7 victory in the finale of a six-game series at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 4,288.
Castañon went 4 for 6 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and three RBI in Fort Wayne's seventh win in eight games and punctuated his game-winning hit with a trip around the bases, fleeing his celebrating teammates as they tried to accost him near the third-base line.
"It was pretty cool," said Castañon, who has driven in 26 runs in the last 20 games. "I'm not the fastest guy, so it was cool to get away for a little bit."
He eventually succumbed to the chasing mob and was dunked in orange Gatorade by reliever Henry Henry.
Nathan Martorella crushed a game-tying three-run home run in the 10th after Fort Wayne (43-38, 11-4 second half) had given up four runs in the top of the inning.
The victory, which came in the TinCaps' 12th game in 11 days, left them three games clear of Dayton in the race for Midwest League East Division's second-half playoff spot heading into a four-day sabbatical for the MLB All-Star Break.
"It's always nice winning going into an off day, but going into the All-Star Break and a win like that – there were times I felt we were going to win and there were a lot of times it felt like we weren't," TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. "That one was pretty special."
"There's no quit in these boys, all year," he added. "Sometimes they get it completed and sometimes not, but there's no quit, there never has been ... on offense, defense or pitching. Just super proud of how they conduct themselves and then the results are kind of the cherry on top."
Despite a quality start from right-hander Victor Lizarraga – six innings, two runs, two hits, five strikeouts, two walks – Fort Wayne trailed 3-1 into the bottom of the eighth, when Castañon cranked a game-tying two-run home run just inside the foul pole in left for his 13th long ball of the season.
"It electrified the dugout," the third baseman said of his blast, which tied him for second in the league in homers. "We had that spark like, 'Yeah, we're in this game now.' We've been on a hot streak, so that's what we needed at that moment. I just happened to be the guy that did it."
After a scoreless ninth, Fort Wayne right-hander Keegan Collett struggled with his release point in the 10th, walking four and giving up three runs before Aaron Holiday came on to finish the inning. Holiday gave up an RBI single to make it 7-3, but center-fielder Jakob Marsee made an on-the-money throw to the plate to cut down a potential fifth run and end the rally.
Marsee started the uprising in the bottom half with a single, Nerwilian Cedeño drove in Fort Wayne's free runner, Juan Zabala, with a sacrifice fly to deep center – he thought he had hit a home run for a moment when he made contact – and Castañon singled to right to set up Martorella's tying fly to straightaway right on the first pitch, the slugger's 13th homer of the year.
The blast gave the first baseman the MWL lead in RBI with 59.
Holiday worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 11th with a fastball for a called third strike on Brady Allen. Two intentional walks sandwiched around a Zabala sacrifice bunt, plus a Cedeño strikeout, set up Castañon's heroics in the bottom half.
"You know ducks, they're on top of the water and they look really calm, but underneath they're just paddling," Mathews said. "That's how I felt today, like a duck."