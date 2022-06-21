The TinCaps ended a streak of seven consecutive winless series when they took a four out of six games from the Lansing Lugnuts in a road set last week. They clinched the series victory Sunday with an emphatic 14-0 triumph in which they tied a franchise record for hits with 22 and set season-highs for runs and margin of victory.
Coming off that galvanizing outcome, Fort Wayne returns home tonight to open a six-game set against the Midwest League East Division second-place Great Lakes Loons, winners of five in a row. The series is unique in that the first three games will take place in the season’s first half and the latter three will open the second half of the 132-game season. Though the TinCaps are languishing in fifth place in the East at 26-37, they will get a reprieve come Friday when the standings reset for the second half.
The Midwest League playoff format this year calls for a four-team tournament featuring first- and second-half winners from both divisions. That means, despite their inconsistent first half performance, the TinCaps’ postseason destiny is far from settled.
Once it became clear in May that a first-half playoff spot was out of reach, Fort Wayne began preparing in earnest for a second-half surge.
“We’ve been talking (for a couple of weeks already) about, ‘Hey, this is our second half,’ ” manager Brian Esposito said. “We can’t just wait for (Friday) to come for us to decide we’re going to something special in the second half. That second half has already started for us.
“We’ve turned the page on some of the shortcomings we had in the first half and we’re looking to rebound and do something special.”
Here are three storylines to watch as Fort Wayne prepares for the second half of the season.
How long will the stars stay?
The TinCaps have already lost a handful of talented players, mostly from the bullpen, to promotions. Relievers Brandon Komar, Alek Jacob, Fred Schlichtholz and Mason Fox, plus utility man Ripken Reyes have gotten the call to Double-A San Antonio since the season began. In recent weeks, top prospects Robert Hassell III (No. 2 in the Padres’ farm system, per MLB.com) and Robert Gasser (No. 8) have put together outstanding stretches that leave them with little left to prove in High-A.
Hassell, the Midwest League’s leading hitter at .317, is batting .375 with an .813 slugging percentage over his last seven games. Gasser, a left-handed pitcher, has given up just one earned run in his last 19 innings while pitching seven innings twice in three starts. The southpaw earned Midwest League Pitcher of the Week honors after throwing 12 shutout innings in two starts against Lansing, and Esposito admitted a call-up is likely in his future.
“At some point he’s going to get a chance to move on with his development at the next level,” the first-year TinCaps manager told 1380 the Fan’s Brett Rump on Rump’s radio show Monday. “Those are things that are out of his control and out of my control.”
Hassell and Gasser were instrumental in helping Fort Wayne take the series against Lansing and keeping them around for another month or two could go some distance toward determining whether a second-half run is in the cards.
Can the TinCaps power up?
Through 63 games, the TinCaps are tied for 10th in the 12-team league in home runs with just 43. Of those 43, 20 of them came during Fort Wayne’s excellent 10-5 start; on April 25, the TinCaps were tied for the league lead in four-baggers.
One of the keys to that early flurry of home runs was outfielder Joshua Mears, who slugged seven in the season’s first three weeks, including a 504-foot shot against Lansing, before suffering through a 6-for-57 stretch that resulted in the former second-round pick getting placed on TinCaps’ development list. He has spent the last several weeks regaining his form in the Arizona Complex League and could be back with Fort Wayne later this summer.
If he provides even a hint of the power he put on display in April, the TinCaps’ whole lineup could benefit.
Meanwhile, Fort Wayne could also use a breakout from slugger Agustin Ruiz. Ruiz led the TinCaps in home runs and RBI last season before getting promoted to Double-A but struggled early in his return to Fort Wayne this year, going 3 for 40 in his first 13 games with the TinCaps. He broke out of that slump with a four-hit performance Sunday that included a home run. If he can get his timing right against fastballs, he could be a key piece of a potential power resurgence.
Does this team have a run in it?
The TinCaps have not been to the playoffs since 2017, when, powered by Fernando Tatis Jr., a second-half surge presaged a run to the Midwest League Championship Series. The 2022 TinCaps are hoping to tread a similar path. Before the season began, pitching coach Jimmy Jones said there has been an emphasis from the Padres on creating an organizationwide winning culture by fielding successful teams at every level of the farm system.
In that sense, the first half of the season has been a disappointing one for the TinCaps, especially after such a hot start to the year. But there have been positive developments in recent weeks – Sunday’s deluge of offense against Lansing was the latest example – and Esposito insists his team will keep working.
“At this particular moment, we are exactly where we are; our record tells us exactly who we are,” the manager said. “It’s all a work in progress, there’s no shortage of work going on. We’re just going to continue to pound the table until we get better.”