The TinCaps will open their 2023 season April 6 in Comstock Park, Michigan, against the West Michigan Whitecaps. After three games in West Michigan, Fort Wayne will begin its home slate at Parkview Field on April 11 against the Lake County Captains, the start of a six-game series.
The team released its full schedule Thursday for its 30th season, its 14th at Parkview Field. The schedule again consists of 132 games, primarily split into six-game series with Mondays off.
“Things finally felt like the pre-pandemic days as the 2022 season progressed,” TinCaps President Mike Nutter said in a news release. “We’re so grateful for the awesome support of our community and are already putting in the work to make 2023 even better.”
The TinCaps, the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, will largely alternate home and away series next season. There is one 12-game homestand – back-to-back series – from May 23 to June 4 against Lansing and South Bend, and one such stretch on the road, from June 20 to July 3, against South Bend and Lake County.
July 3 is the only Monday on which the TinCaps will play all season and they have Tuesday, June 27, off in return. They come back home July 4 for their annual Independence Day game at Parkview Field, the start of a six-game series against West Michigan.
When that series is over, Fort Wayne will have played on 12 consecutive days leading into the midseason break from July 10 to 13. The break coincides with the MLB All-Star Game on July 11.
Fort Wayne concludes its regular-season home schedule with a six-game series against defending Midwest League champion South Bend from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3. Its regular season ends with six games in Dayton, from Sept. 5 to 10.
Those wishing to secure priority access to tickets for the upcoming season, buy season-ticket plans or schedule group outings can call 260-482-6400. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date. Promotional information will also be released at a later date, though the TinCaps have already announced 27 fireworks performances at Parkview Field, including after every Friday and Saturday game starting in May.
Fort Wayne went 50-80 this season and finished in the cellar of the Midwest League East Division for the second consecutive year. The team drew more than 5,000 fans per game, fourth among 60 A-ball teams.