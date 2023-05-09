Prior to the TinCaps’ series against the Lake County Captains last week, the team’s social media played a game with the players, asking several of them what they would wish for if they had three wishes and then posting a video of the results on Twitter.
When it was catcher Colton Bender’s turn, he did not hesitate:
“I wish for some wins,” Bender said. “Let’s get some wins, huh?”
Later, outfielder Justin Farmer wished for wins and outfielder Jakob Marsee added “I wish the TinCaps get hot and I wish the TinCaps get a ring.”
The last of those will be on hold until at least September, but the TinCaps made the others come true during their six-game series against the Lake County Captains last week, bouncing back from a stretch of 10 losses in 12 games over the previous two series to take four of six matchups from the team which entered the set in first place in the Midwest League East Division.
The series triumph was Fort Wayne’s first of the season after an 0-3-1 start and it was enough to push them out of the league cellar (the TinCaps are 9-18, Wisconsin is 8-18).
“We feel good,” TinCaps third baseman Marcos Castañon said. “We’re definitely clicking as a whole squad right now. This trip was a good one for us. Getting four wins at a road place is pretty tough, especially at Lake County. … It was a good win for everyone. It feels good to get in that winning groove again.”
Nor does the team feel as though the victory over the Captains was a one-off.
“In our locker room, everyone, it feels like whatever happened in the beginning (of the season), we’re definitely over those days,” Castañon said. “I know there’s still going to be some rough patches in the season, but it feels really good in the clubhouse.”
Few players contributed more to the successful series than Castañon, who homered in two of the last three games and drove in seven runs over the six matchups in Eastlake, Ohio.
The 2021 12th-round pick is not one of the myriad TinCaps ranked among the top 30 Padres prospects according to MLB.com but he hit 23 home runs with Low-A Lake Elsinore last year and has been one of Fort Wayne’s best hitters all season, ranking third in the league with five home runs (teammate Nathan Martorella also has five, including a two-homer, five-RBI game against the Captains on Friday) and is fifth with 18 RBI.
Castañon had a breakthrough last season in Lake Elsinore, when fly balls which had previously been doubles or flyouts started to turn into home runs. Now, he’s hitting with power to all fields.
“Balls started going out and I was like, ‘Whoa, I can do that,’” the former UC-Santa Barbara standout said. “Now I’m hitting balls out the other way. Balls the other way I used to hit singles and doubles, but now they’re turning into homers. ... It feels good to see the ball starting to go an extra 20-30 feet, instead of hitting that double that doesn’t get out that I thought should have gone out.”
But Castañon is far from the only player hitting well for Fort Wayne right now. The TinCaps, who had scored three runs or fewer in eight of their previous 12 games prior to the series against Lake County, dropped 31 runs on the Captains despite four of the six games only lasting seven innings due to Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders (the teams played a pair of twin bills after rainouts Tuesday and Wednesday).
After struggling mightily on offense to open the season – Fort Wayne scored four runs total in its first five games – the TinCaps have climbed to eighth in the 12-team league in runs scored and sixth in on-base plus slugging (OPS). That surge has been fueled in part by a keen eye at the plate: Fort Wayne drew 42 walks against Lake County and is tied for second in the league with 130 free passes.
“The whole year I’ve thought we’ve managed the strike zone very well on the offensive side,” manager Jonathan Mathews said. “I don’t want them to forget that they’re up there to do damage also and we hit some homers and extra-base hits during this series also so that’s a cool combination.”
Injury update
Mathews says slugging outfielder Joshua Mears, the Padres’ No. 14 prospect who went on the 7-day injured list Friday, is dealing with a wrist issue which has bothered him since the end of Fort Wayne’s series against Great Lakes in late April. He will start to ramp back up this week, but the Padres are being cautious. Mears hit two home runs in the last three games against the Loons but has not played since. ... Infielder Nerwilian Cedeño, San Diego’s 12th-ranked prospect, has been on the IL with his own wrist injury since April 15 and is in Arizona rehabbing. He will have to go through some game progression there before he returns to Fort Wayne.