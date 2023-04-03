The 2023 TinCaps arrived in Fort Wayne on Saturday night and received a tour of Parkview Field, the facility in which each player will be spending at least the opening portion of the upcoming minor-league baseball season.
On Sunday afternoon, with their Opening Day matchup against the West Michigan Whitecaps just four days away – the teams meet in Comstock Park, Michigan, on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. – the team held its first practice of the year in the downtown stadium, with a somewhat chilly breeze accompanying the pop of baseballs hitting gloves on the field and the crack of bats hitting baseballs in the stadium’s batting cages.
“I can’t be more excited,” said new TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, who was the team’s hitting coach in 2018, 2019 and 2021. “Just seeing some of the guys and some of the front office personnel and the grounds crew guys have become great friends of mine. I love Fort Wayne and Parkview Field and I’m super excited to be back.
“I talked this place up in spring training to the players when they announced the rosters and I told them it’s one of if not the crown jewel affiliate of the Padres’ system, so I hope they’re as excited as I am.”
The TinCaps had a lighter workday Sunday after their Saturday travel and will ramp up in the coming days with live batting practice and longer practices. Mathews wants his team to be prepared for the environment in the Midwest League, which is significantly different than the one the players experienced in spring training in Peoria, Arizona, especially at the start of the campaign.
“For position players especially, it’s tough early in the season, it’s cold and there’s some good arms in this league,” said Mathews, who personally carried two bags of the team’s baseballs to the field for Sunday’s practice. “But we have some really good players here, so I’m not concerned about, ‘Well, they haven’t been at this level before.’ They’re good baseball players and the game is the game.”