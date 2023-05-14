The TinCaps took out a week’s worth of frustration on the Beloit Sky Carp in the finale of the teams’ six-game series Sunday at Parkview Field, pushing across a season-high five runs in the first inning and winning 7-2 on the back of three hits apiece from Lucas Dunn and Cole Cummings and stellar pitching performances from Bodi Rascon and Ryan Bergert.
Fort Wayne (11-22) bounced back from a doubleheader sweep Saturday and salvaged a second victory in the six-game series, halting a stretch of nine losses in 11 home games in front of an enthusiastic getaway day crowd of 4,904.
“I thought our energy was outstanding, we pitched it well, we caught it well,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “The guys obviously swung the bats and ran the bases. It’s certainly going to make going into the off-day (today) a lot sweeter.”
The TinCaps are still in last place in the Midwest League, but they grabbed just their third victory of the season in a game in which they did not hit a home run, piling up 14 hits to three for the ML West Division-leading Sky Carp.
Rascon rolled through a 1-2-3 first inning and the Fort Wayne offense immediately staked him to a lead in the bottom half. With one out, Marcos Castañon dribbled a single through the left side, Nathan Martorella walked and Carlos Luis hooked a double down the right-field line to score Castañon and put the TinCaps in front for good.
Dunn then provided the big hit in the inning going with a fastball on the outer third at the knees and lacing it to right-center for a two-run single. Dunn came around to score when Cummings hammered a fly ball to the power alley in right-center. Right-fielder Brady Allen got turned around and lost sight of the ball, allowing it to land on the warning track for a run-scoring triple and a 4-0 lead. Catcher Colton Bender completed the uprising with a sacrifice fly to score Cummings.
“We knew we had lost the series, so coming out in the first inning and putting a five-spot on them, then OK we have a little bit of traction and something to build on,” Mathews said. “That kept the energy in the dugout. ... It’s nice to have them on their heels a little bit.”
Dunn laced a double to the left-center gap in the third – he appeared to think he’d hit a home run when the ball left his bat – and scored on a sharp Kervin Pichardo single to left to make it 6-0. Dunn came into the game batting just .196, but he collected eight hits in the series. Sunday was his first three-hit game in exactly a month.
Cummings fell a home run short of the cycle, but turned in his first three-hit performance since July 31.
The Fort Wayne pitching staff, which had let late leads get away in two of the first five games of the series, ensured there would be no thoughts of a late comeback. Rascon struggled with his command at times, walking a season-high four – manager Jonathan Mathews thought he got squeezed a few times – but he gave up very little hard contact, limiting the dangerous Beloit (20-12) lineup to just two hits and a run in four innings, lowering his ERA a full run, from 6.17 to 5.17.
The 22-year-old lefty loaded the bases with nobody out in the fourth on a single, walk and hit batter, but bore down, retiring the next three hitters, two by strikeout, to keep Fort Wayne comfortably in front.
“My past two outings, I had a really good start, two, three innings and that one inning they’d jump on me out of nowhere and put up three or four,” Rascon said. “As soon as (they loaded the bases), I was like, ‘Here we go again.’ But I was toughing it out. ... I’ll take it for the day.”
Bergert (2-1) fell right in line behind his rotation mate, making a rare appearance out of the bullpen and working three scoreless, hitless innings while striking out three, walking one and touching 95 mph with his fastball. He earned the victory to improve to 2-1, halfway to his win total of four from last season.
After posting a 5.84 ERA in a full season with the TinCaps last year, Bergert, the Padres’ No. 24 prospect, lowered his mark to 2.14 with his performance Sunday. He needed only six pitches to get through his final inning in order.
Fort Wayne’s day off today precedes a six-game road series against East Division rival Dayton (15-18), which is one spot ahead of the TinCaps in the division standings.