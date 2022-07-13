The TinCaps’ season-long mastery of Lansing continued Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series against the Lugnuts at Parkview Field.
Fort Wayne beat the visitors 7-1 behind six strong innings from Noel Vela and a 12-hit performance from the offense in which eight of the nine starters had at least one hit and Corey Rosier, Adam Kerner and Lucas Dunn notched multi-hit performances in front of an announced crowd of 3,916.
It was the fourth win in five games for the TinCaps (33-49, 6-10 second half) and they improved to 10-3 against the Lugnuts (32-40, 7-9) with a plus-50 run differential. The first 12 games between the teams this season were in Lansing.
“We’ve had some success against this club,” Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito said. “Somehow, some way we match up pretty good against them. We just hope we can go out and play hard and that continues.”
The TinCaps trailed early, but went in front for good with three runs in the fourth inning, all scored with two out. After a Lucas Dunn single and a groundout put a runner in scoring position, Brandon Valenzuela delivered a game-tying single to right. Rosier followed with a bunt hit, knocking starter Mac Lardner out of the game, and Jarry Dale put the TinCaps on top with another solid single to right. A wild pitch scored Rosier and made it 3-1.
Rosier went 3 for 3 with a walk, scored a pair of runs to up his Midwest League-leading total to 60 and added his 26th steal of the season.
Vela made the lead stand up with his fourth quality start of the year, shaking off consecutive rocky performances to work six innings and give up only one run on five hits. The southpaw notched the win to move to 5-5. He retired nine in a row between the fourth and the sixth.
“Good bounce-back outing for him,” Esposito said of Vela. “It wasn’t his best stuff, but it was definitely the best fight he’s had in quite some time, so it was good to see.”
The TinCaps broke the game open with two-run rallies in the fifth and sixth. Kerner, Fort Wayne’s No. 9 hitter, got the fifth-inning uprising started with a single and then scored when Max Ferguson ripped a triple off the wall in right-center, the leadoff hitter’s seventh three-bagger of the season and second in 13 games with Fort Wayne. Ferguson then scored on a balk to make it 5-1.
Kerner struck again in the sixth, knocking in Rosier and right-fielder Olivier Basabe with a double that kicked up chalk down the left-field line.
Kerner went 2 for 4 and stole his first base of the season. The team’s reserve catcher didn’t start a game between June 23 and July 7, but has five hits, five RBI and two doubles in three starts since then. He was the designated hitter Tuesday.
“It’s definitely nice playing a little bit more consistently, but I’m just trying to do my best whenever I get thrown in there,” said Kerner, a 37th-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. “That’s all I can really do.”
The 23-year-old backstop said the TinCaps have maintained a positive attitude all season, even during losing stretches, and are poised for a run at a second-half postseason spot.
“We’re just trying to scratch and claw for the wins we can get,” Kerner said. “There’s a lot of good players on this team and eventually it was going to come together. It seems like it’s starting to happen. Everyone’s being real cognizant of the work they’re doing before the games and it’s transferring over.
“The team is just in a good spot right now. Everyone’s getting along, everyone’s pushing toward that common goal of winning the second half. You should see some good stuff coming up from all of us.”