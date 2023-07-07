On Sitcom Night at Parkview Field, it was another successful day at “the office” for the TinCaps.
Marcos Castañon and Graham Pauley popped solo home runs, Nathan Martorella drove in three runs and the denizens of Parkview Field rolled to a sixth consecutive victory, a 5-3 triumph over the West Michigan Whitecaps, securing Fort Wayne’s longest winning streak since June 2018 and running its record to 6-0-2 in its last eight series.
“It’s really fun, we’re clicking as a whole right now,” said Castañon, who won the California League championship with Low-A Lake Elsinore last season alongside a host of current TinCaps. “We’ve all pretty much played together in the past and, … it just feels like we’re carrying over what we did last year.
“We celebrate each others’ successes, which is a really big part of team chemistry and that’s really where we’re clicking.”
For the half-dozenth victory in their win streak, Fort Wayne (42-37, 10-3 second half) got some help from the Whitecaps, who loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth on a walk and a single off TinCaps lefty Bodi Rascon and an error from shortstop Nerwilian Cedeño, who moved over from his usual second base spot to replace Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, who is in Seattle as one of 50 prospects in today’s Futures Game.
With Fort Wayne in front 5-2 and the tying run on first, a Rascon offering bounced in the dirt and squibbed a few feet from catcher Anthony Vilar. Lazaro Benitez, leading off second, wandered too far off the base and Vilar picked him off to stall the rally’s momentum. Rascon then retired the next two hitters, giving up a meaningless sacrifice fly along the way, to complete a four-inning savein his first relief appearance of the year.
An enormous Friday night crowd of 7,420, the seventh sellout of the season and second this week, saw actress Kate Flannery – best known as Meredith Palmer from NBC’s “The Office” – throw out a ceremonial first pitch and then roared its approval as the long balls from Castañon and Pauley staked the home team to a 2-1 lead after two innings.
Castañon’s home run was his 12th of the season, tying him with Martorella for fourth in the Midwest League and most on the team. Half of those dozen dingers have come since June 17, an 18-game stretch in which the Fort Wayne infielder has driven in 22.
“Just staying within myself,” the former UC Santa Barbara standout said when asked for the key to his hot streak. “Getting a pitch I can handle and putting a good swing on it.”
Pauley’s home run was his third in 10 games since arriving in Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he homered four times in 62 games. The blast to one of the deepest parts of the park in right-center gave the TinCaps, winners of nine of their last 11 games, the lead for good.
After Vilar and Jakob Marsee led off the bottom of the third inning with back-to-back singles, Martorella gave his team a 3-1 lead with a sharp two-out single to right-center. It was the 14th consecutive run the TinCaps had scored over a three-game stretch that came with two out.
The lefty-swinging Martorella, who owns a five-game hitting streak, struck again in the fifth, roping a double to the right-center gap to drive in Castañon and Cedeño, who had drawn back-to-back walks to open the frame.
After giving up a run in the first inning on a Brady Allen single, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Ryan Bergert faced a potentially game-turning moment in the second when, with the score even at 1, the first two Whitecaps reached on another Cedeño error and a seeing-eye single to right, putting runners on the corners with none out. The No. 24 Padres prospect responded by inducing a grounder to third, which Castañon tossed home to retire Luis Santana, running from third on contact, and then retiring the next two hitters to keep the game tied.
Bergert (5-2) worked five innings, giving up the lone run on four hits while striking out five and walking none. He went 4-10 with Fort Wayne last season. Bergert issued zero walks for the second start in a row after doing so only once in his previous 31 appearances.
Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews was impressed with the way Bergert battled through a relative lack of control.
“He didn’t command his fastball like he has been, but he’s a competitor and he gutted it out,” the first-year TinCaps manager said. “I wanted to get him through the fifth, a chance to win, and I couldn’t have been prouder of his effort even without his best stuff and his best command.”