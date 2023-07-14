When the TinCaps returned from the All-Star Break on Friday night, their team looked significantly different from the group which had won seven of eight games going into the midseason hiatus.
Prior to Friday's contest, the Padres promoted five of Fort Wayne's best players – all of them rated top 30 prospects in the big-league team's farm system – to Double-A San Antonio. In return, San Diego sent former TinCaps Edwuin Bencomo and Kervin Pichardo back from San Antonio to Fort Wayne and promoted Miguel Cienfuegos from Low-A Lake Elsinore to the TinCaps. More moves are likely coming soon.
The group departing Fort Wayne for the higher level is headlined by Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill, 20, who last Saturday became the second active TinCap to participate in the MLB Futures Game, the pre-All-Star Game showcase of some of the best prospects in baseball.
Joining Merrill in heading to Texas are infielder Marcos Castañon (Padres No. 27 prospect, per Fangraphs), arguably the Midwest League's best hitter over his final month with the TinCaps, and pitchers Adam Mazur (Padres No. 7 prospect), Jairo Iriarte (No. 4) and Ryan Bergert (No. 20).
All five members of the promoted quintet played crucial roles in the TinCaps' stretch of 33 wins in 49 games following a 10-22 start and helped Fort Wayne into first place in the MWL East Division second-half standings.
Merrill, the No. 7 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, got off to a difficult start to the campaign, hitting just .177 in April, but since May 4 had been one of the better hitters in the league, batting .309 with a .475 slugging percentage. He was tied for second in the league in runs (50) and was 10th in home runs with 10.
"The biggest thing is this guy’s a winner, he’s a competitor,” Padres assistant director of player development Mike Daly told the Journal Gazette of Merrill earlier this month.
But while Merrill had the prospect pedigree, it was Castañon who had been Fort Wayne's best hitter in recent weeks. The former UC-Santa Barbara standout had 26 RBI in his final 20 games with Fort Wayne and in that span hit seven home runs while batting .360 and posting a 1.182 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS). He had a pair of game-winning hits in the ninth inning or later in his final week with Fort Wayne and played so well manager Jonathan Mathews openly advocated for his promotion.
"None of these are any of my decisions and we love to have him here, but also at some point, I'd love to see him playing somewhere else," Mathews said after Castañon hit a game-tying eighth-inning home run and then added a walk-off single in an 8-7 win over West Michigan in what turned out to be the 24-year-old's last game with Fort Wayne.
Castañon had climbed into second place in the MWL in home runs (13) and RBI (58) by the time of his departure and his promotion almost certainly ends his chances of breaking Fort Wayne's single-season franchise record of 21 long balls, set in 2017 by Fernando Tatis Jr.
As important as Merrill and Castañon were to Fort Wayne's success in recent months, however, the changes to the team's everyday lineup are nothing compared to what happened to the pitching staff Friday, when the TinCaps lost three aces at a stroke.
Mazur has been one of the best pitchers in the league all year, going 4-1 with a 2.02 ERA, which was third in the league among pitchers with at least 55 innings of work. The 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa consistently went deep into games, notching four quality starts and protecting Fort Wayne from a bullpen which has been up and down.
Iriarte was the league's most dominant hurler early in the season, clocking a 1.73 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 26 innings in his first seven starts while touching the high-90s with his fastball. He hit a slight rough patch in late May and then rebounded with four solid starts to finish his TinCaps tenure, including a six-inning, 10-strikeout, no-walk masterpiece against South Bend on June 25.
Bergert was the longest-tenured TinCap to move on Friday, having been with Fort Wayne since the start of the 2022 campaign. After going 4-10 with 5.84 ERA last season, the big right-hander bounced back with a 5-2 mark and a 2.63 ERA this year, surrendering only three home runs after giving up 18 a year ago.
All three pitchers were integral parts of a Fort Wayne starting rotation which entered Friday with a 3.24 ERA, second-best in the MWL. The TinCaps also lost outstanding right-hander Jared Kollar (5-0, 1.67 ERA) to Double-A in late June, though the Padres sent them San Diego No. 6 prospect Robby Snelling and talented lefty Austin Krob in return at that point.
Snelling and Krob, along with right-hander Victor Lizarraga, the 19-year-old Padres' No. 7 prospect who has been improving as the year has progressed after a slow start, will form the backbone of a new-look TinCaps rotation. Bodi Rascon (1.38 ERA in his last three appearances) will also be a factor in that starting unit, as should be Cienfuegos.
Cienfuegos, a 26-year-old lefty, made four appearances (two starts) with Fort Wayne in April, posting a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings before going on the injured list. He returned with Lake Elsinore in late June and pitched three times there before getting promoted again. This is his first season in affiliated ball after laying waste to the independent Frontier League last year (10-2, 1.79 ERA).
Fort Wayne's lineup still boasts the Midwest League's leading run-scorer (Jakob Marsee) and RBI man (Nathan Martorella). Like Castañon, the lefty-swinging Martorella has 13 home runs, one shy of the league lead, and could make a run at the club record down the stretch if he sticks around.
Nerwilian Cedeño (San Diego's No. 12 prospect, per MLB.com), who missed most of the season with a wrist injury before returning in early July, will replace Merrill at short on most nights – he did so while Merrill was at the Futures Game last weekend – while most of Castañon's reps at third base will go to No. 18 Padres prospect Graham Pauley, recently promoted from Lake Elsinore.
Pichardo can also play either spot on the left side of the infield and spent more than two months last season at Triple-A El Paso.
TinCaps lose lead late in loss to Loons
The new-look TinCaps led 2-1 into the ninth inning of their return to action Friday against first-half East Division champion Great Lakes, but reliever Will Geerdes (0-2) gave up a walk and four singles, including a walk-off hit to Tyler Young with two outs in the bottom of the ninth as Fort Wayne (43-39, 11-5 second half) lost 3-2 at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Marsee hit a home run, his eighth of the year, and drove in the TinCaps' other run with a single in the fifth which made it 2-1. The leadoff man had three hits and drew a walk.
Fort Wayne's lead over Dayton for the East's second-half playoff spot stayed steady at three games with the Dragons' 8-2 loss to Lake County.