No batter in the Midwest League is hotter than TinCaps left-fielder Graham Pauley.
After hitting three home runs in last week’s series against the West Michigan Whitecaps, Pauley kept right on rolling in the opener of a six-game set against Midwest League-leading Great Lakes on Tuesday at Parkview Field. Pauley ripped yet another long ball to lead Fort Wayne to a 10-5 victory, its 50th of the season, in front of an announced sellout crowd of 7,028 on the always-popular Princess Night at the downtown stadium.
The TinCaps (50-47, 18-13 second half) won 50 games all of last season, against 80 losses. Their victory Tuesday kept them even with Dayton atop the race for the MWL East’s second-half playoff spot after the Dragons beat league-worst Beloit 5-4, Dayton’s ninth win in 10 games.
Fort Wayne bounced back from back-to-back losses over the weekend against the Whitecaps in which it let eighth-inning leads get away.
“We had some tough losses late in games last week and the message today and going forward is just ‘keep battling,’ because you never really know what’s going to happen in baseball,” Pauley said. “There’s going to be tough losses and there’s going to be tough wins down the road and we’re in a good spot right now.”
Pauley came to the plate in the fifth with the bases loaded, two runs already in and Fort Wayne in front 3-1. After taking a ball, the former Duke Blue Devil turned his wrists over andlaced a line drive into the right-field corner to bring in two runsand break open a game which had been tied at 1 at the outset of the frame.
The TinCaps scored twice more in the game-turning inning on a Carlos Luis sacrifice fly and a Kervin Pichardo single and were up 7-3 after a couple of Loons runs off Fort Wayne reliever Carter Loewen when Pauley came to the plate again in the seventh.
On a 2-1 count against Loons lefty Mitchell Tyranski, the lefty-swinging Pauley got a pitch up in the zone and blasted it to the concourse at the top of the 15-foot wall in right for his 10th home run in 28 games with the TinCaps and 14th of the season. Pauley homered just four times in 62 games with Low-A Lake Elsinore.
“I feel really good,” he said. “It helps when you’ve got guys around me protecting me so pitchers have to throw me pitches. I just feel confident, I’m seeing the ball well, putting good swings on balls. … I haven’t hit this many home runs in a long time. I’ve always been able to do it, but it just comes down to locking in and getting the pitches I can go with.”
Pauley entered the night with three more home runs than anyone else in the Midwest League since his debut with Fort Wayne on June 29. After driving in three runs Tuesday, Pauley has knocked in 10 in his last six games and 25 in all since his promotion.
“He’s turned himself into the best hitter in the world I think, I don’t know,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said.
Fort Wayne out-hit the Loons (60-36, 15-16) 12-8 and went in front 1-0 on a single Nerwilian Cedeño muscled over a drawn-in infield with the bases loaded in the third inning. Great Lakes knotted the score on a Kenneth Betancourt home run to left, his first homer in 68 career games above Low-A, off Fort Wayne starter Robby Snelling in the fourth.
The TinCaps took the lead for good with one out in the fifth, when catcher Anthony Vilar lifted a fly ball to the lawn seats in right-center for his third home run with Fort Wayne and seventh of the season, putting his team in front 2-1.
Vilar’s long ball started a string of six straight TinCaps to reach base, culminating in Pauley’s two-run double. In between, Kai Murphy, making his Parkview Field debut after getting called up from Lake Elsinore last week, and Cedeño singled and Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella were each hit by a pitch. Martorella’s HBP – a curveball off his front foot from reliever Carlos De Los Santos – drove in his league-leading 68th run of the season for a 3-1 lead.
The TinCaps’ explosion in the fifth made a winner of Snelling (3-1) who worked five innings, struck out seven and retired 12 of the final 13 hitters he faced – the lone exception the Betancourt homer. The 19-year-old southpaw gave up four hits and a run without issuing a walkand lowered his ERA with Fort Wayne to 2.66 in five starts.
Note: Before the game, the TinCaps announced the additions of three right-handed pitchers, all Padres signees from this summer: Tyler Morgan (13th-round draft pick, Abilene Christian), Eric Yost (17th round, Northeastern) and Joan Gonzalez (undrafted free agent, Bethune-Cookman).