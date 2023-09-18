MIDLAND, Mich. – Jonathan Mathews knew it took a monumental effort for his TinCaps team to even get into the playoffs considering all of the roster turnover the team endured.
So it was with some disappointment, but also with a considerable amount of pride, that Mathews walked off the field for the last time in 2023 following Fort Wayne’s 2-1 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in the win-or-go-home Game 3 of the East Division Championship Series on Friday night at Dow Diamond.
“They should be very proud of themselves, which I think they are,” Mathews said of his players. “I’m sure it’s a little bit of a sad (clubhouse), but I think they all understand that they probably overachieved to a degree and we might not have had any business being here, but here we are. They should be extremely happy with how well they performed this year.”
The TinCaps had a franchise-record 64 players on their roster this season and twice had five of their best players promoted to Double-A San Antonio en masse. To be able to absorb those changes and keep driving forward in a playoff race which eventually saw Fort Wayne edge West Michigan by a half-game is a significant achievement and a testament to not only the clubhouse culture the players built, but also Mathews’ skill in managing new faces and new personalities.
“I’ve had a blast; I love Fort Wayne,” said the skipper, who led the TinCaps to the playoffs in his first season as a manager since a stint with the Elizabethton Twins in the late 1990s. “I feel like we grew as a staff, I feel like I probably grew as a manager. I probably had a lot of things to learn and I think I learned a lot.
“The fact that we started that way (10-22 through the season’s first 32 games) and ended this way, it’s been really special.”
Asked whether he’ll be back next season, Mathews, who won’t know the answer for sure until the Padres make personnel decisions later this winter, smiled and didn’t hesitate.
”I hope so.”
Here is a look back at some of the highlights of Fort Wayne’s 30th season.
Pauley power
Utilityman Graham Pauley only played 45 games with the TinCaps between his promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late-June and another promotion to Double-A San Antonio in mid-August, but in that span he embarked on one of the most explosive runs at the plate in Fort Wayne franchise history, mashing 16 home runs and driving in 46 runs.
By the time he went up to the next level, he had tied Nathan Martorella for the team lead in long balls despite Martorella being with the team since Opening Day in April and was within two of the Midwest League lead.
Although Pauley and Martorella – and Marcos Castañon, who had 13 home runs before being promoted to San Antonio in July – missed out on opportunities to break Fort Wayne’s single-season franchise record of 21 home runs, set by Fernando Tatis Jr. in 2017, they still made major contributions to a new team record of 136 round-trippers, breaking the previous record of 127, also set in 2017.
Fort Wayne also set a record for most consecutive games with a home run with a blast in 10 straight contests from April 29 to May 10.
Fans in Fort Wayne
The TinCaps drew an average of 5,313 fans to their 64 home dates – two games were rained out and made up later – at Parkview Field this season, ranking third among the 60 Low-A and High-A teams and higher than 25 Double-A clubs and 10 Triple-A outfits.
Fort Wayne’s average attendance was its highest since 2019 and the team cracked 340,000 in total ticket sales. Parkview Field sold out 16 times and the TinCaps drew 8,516 fans to their Fourth of July home game, which they won 8-7 in the ninth a Nerwilian Cedeño two-run single. The victory was part of a six-game winning streak which was the team’s longest since 2018.
No-no
On May 16, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, TinCaps pitchers Jairo Iriarte, Alan Mundo and Adam Smith combined on the third no-hitter in Fort Wayne franchise history and first since May 9, 2013.
Iriarte pitched six dominant innings, striking out eight and issuing just one walk. Smith got the final four outs, recording the 27th on a fly ball to the warning track in center fieldhe thought was a home run out off the bat.
”I have never won a championship, but I think that was the closest thing I ever felt to the enjoyment and accomplishment,” said TinCaps catcher Brandon Valenzuela, who caught all nine innings of the game.
Playoff push
After starting the season 0-5 and going 5-16 in April, the TinCaps were all-but-eliminated from the first-half East Division playoff race before it even began.
When the standings reset for the second half, they got off to a 10-3 start, weathered the loss of stars Pauley, Martorella, leadoff man Robby Snelling and ace southpaw Robby Snelling all at once in mid-August and fought West Michigan for the East’s second-half playoff spot down the stretch of the regular season, eventually nosing past the Whitecaps with a 37-29 mark.
It was Fort Wayne’s 17th playoff appearance, but first since 2017 and the TinCaps finished above .500 overall for the first time since 2015 at 69-63.
They took Game 1 of the best-of-3 East Division Championship Series against Great Lakes at Parkview Field before losing Games 2 and 3 by a run apiece.
“It’s been a little bit since the TinCaps have been in the playoffs,” Mathews said when his team clinched its postseason spot. “The guys are excited, the staff’s excited, hopefully people in Fort Wayne are excited. It’s been an awesome run.”