The TinCaps concluded their season Sunday with a 50-80 record. It was the team’s worst mark in the 13 seasons since moving into Parkview Field, and it had fewer victories in a 132-game schedule (there were two rainouts) than it had in a 120-game slate last year.
It was Fort Wayne’s second consecutive last-place finish in the Midwest League East Division, and the TinCaps have not made the postseason since 2017 or finished above .500 since 2016.
The dismal record this season came after erstwhile Padres top prospect Robert Hassell III declared in April: “Whole team, whole team is stacked.”
Most of the top prospects in Fort Wayne’s Opening Day lineup performed more or less as advertised, but the team never put together a long enough stretch of consistent success to make a serious push for the postseason.
After looking frisky early in the second half of the campaign, the TinCaps finished the year with losses in five straight series, including a six-game sweep at the hands of Lake County that helped propel the Captains to the second-half East Division crown.
Though player development is always paramount in High-A, all of the losing seemed to eat at first-year Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito.
“The fans show up and we get good support from the people,” Esposito said. “And the ownership group, (team president) Mike Nutter is incredible at what he does, he provided us with a ton of support all year, everything we needed we (got). So you always hope that you’re able to provide a much better product and record than we put out there.
“That gets me thinking a little bit about things we could have done better. Some of it was in our control and some of it was not. The way we play is something we’re always accountable for, so no excuses about what the record looks like, but we would definitely have liked to put a better product out there day-in and day-out.”
Here’s a look back at the TinCaps’ 13th season.
Mears roller coasterJoshua Mears arrived as the No. 10 prospect in the Padres’ farm system with tales of his prodigious power following him from Low-A Lake Elsinore.
He immediately showed the truth of those stories, hitting a 504-foot home run in April at Lansing, part of a series in which he blasted five home runs in five games and drove in 10, propelling Fort Wayne to a 10-5 record after three weeks and earning Midwest League Player of the Week honors in the process.
He struggled mightily the rest of April and most of May, however, and was sent to the Arizona Complex League for a reset. The 21-year-old slugger returned in July and proceeded to get hot again, hitting five home runs and driving in 13 in one 13-game stretch before getting promoted to Double-A in August.
Hassell shines
Hassell came into the season as the No. 2 prospect in the Padres’ system and ascended to No. 1 when CJ Abrams got promoted to San Diego.
The sweet-swinging 20-year-old hit .408 with 20 RBI in 20 games in April, led the Midwest League in hitting for much of the summer and came back even stronger – pink bat in hand – after a bout of COVID-19 cost him two weeks in early June.
The 2020 No. 8 overall pick was a constant productive presence in a TinCaps offense that was otherwise mostly punchless in May and parts of June. In July, he became the first player to represent Fort Wayne in the MLB Futures Game and singled and drove in a run in the gathering of elite minor-league talent in Los Angeles. But ...
Deadline madness
The TinCaps experienced a serious outflow of talent around the MLB trade deadline in late July as the Padres mortgaged some future production for a chance at postseason glory this year.
It began with a trade of pitching staff ace Robert Gasser to Milwaukee in the deal that brought All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego. Gasser reached Triple-A in Milwaukee’s system by the end of the season.
Two days after Gasser headed out, Hassell was sent to Washington in the Padres’ trade for Nationals megastar Juan Soto. Later that afternoon, Padres prospects Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson were dealt from Fort Wayne to Boston’s farm system so the Red Sox would take Eric Hosmer’s contract from San Diego.
Rosier led the Midwest League in runs and triples at the time of his departure, while Ferguson had recently been promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore, where he stole 51 bases in 64 games.
Early arrivals
With Fort Wayne out of playoff contention late in the season, the Padres sent them a large contingent of players from Low-A who could be on the Opening Day roster next season.
Among the most impressive was 20-year-old infielder Josttin Diaz, who hit home runs in three consecutive games and flashed some defensive chops at third base.
Others like Justin Farmer, Charlis Aquino, Albert Fabian, Carlos Luis, Bodi Rascon and Garrett Hawkins also gave fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see early in 2023.
New skipper
Esposito’s teams did not win as many games as he – or the Padres – would have liked in his first year at the helm, but his players repeatedly emphasized they like playing for him and they played hard through the very end of the season, even when they were far out of contention.
“It’s something I don’t take lightly,” Esposito said of managing the TinCaps. “There’s only 30 High-A jobs in this universe. Fort Wayne is a great city with a beautiful ballpark. It’s certainly nothing to sniff at, it’s something I don’t take for granted.
“To be able to go out every day and work on that beautiful ballpark we have, that’s something I don’t take lightly, and I look forward to seeing if next year there will be a return.”