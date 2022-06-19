Dan Shulman has one of the most distinctive voices in the broadcasting business, a deep, genial baritone that has been a staple on college basketball and baseball games across the United States and Canada since the mid-1990s.
For TinCaps broadcaster Ben Shulman, however, it’s just the voice of his father.
“It’s never gotten normal for me that people are so astounded by the voice,” the younger Shulman said. “I understand why people recognize his voice so much, why it’s such a calling card, but for me it’s the same voice from when I was getting woken up for school. ... Some people ask me, ‘Does he sound like that in real life.’ Yeah, he sounds like that in real life.”
Ben Shulman, a 21-year-old Syracuse alumnus, has been one of the voices of TinCaps baseball this summer, working alongside John Nolan on television and Mike Maahs on the radio at Parkview Field and going on the road to call games with Nolan. His voice isn’t quite as deep as his father’s, but he already possesses a broadcaster’s cadence and affability with the headset on, excited but also poised in big moments.
The elder Shulman readily admits his bias – “Parents always think their kids are a little better at everything than they actually are,” he says – but he believes his son has a future in his business.
“It’s funny for me because there’s Dad and then there’s broadcaster guy,” said Dan Shulman, who is ESPN’s lead college basketball broadcaster and also calls Toronto Blue Jays game for Canada’s Sportsnet. “I think he’s good. I think he has a chance to have a really nice career. … Above and beyond whether or not he’s good, he works at it. He works hard. He doesn’t want anything given to him other than if he deserves it. That’s what I like the best about him.”
”As he grew through the years at Syracuse ... the more I listened, the more I said, ‘He’s really good and he’s getting better.’”
Ben Shulman, a Toronto native, was obsessed with sports from the time he was 2 years old, – more, even, than he had been as a child, Dan says – but unlike many kids whose lives revolve around athletics, he never harbored any dreams of playing in the big leagues or the NHL, though he played plenty of hockey and baseball at a young age.
For the broadcaster’s son, getting into the on-air business was the dream from the time he was a teenager. For his father, that was a welcome development in some ways, but he also felt it was his duty to prepare Ben for the long road that lay ahead.
“As a parent any time you get to share something with a child, that’s very special, it doesn’t happen very often,” Dan Shulman said. “But there were times where I said to him, ‘Listen, this can be a difficult business. I’ve been very fortunate.’ … He just kept saying, ‘I want to try, I want to try, I want to try.’ ”
The younger Shulman began broadcasting games in the semi-pro Intercounty Baseball League in Ontario at age 16 and then called a variety of sports, from basketball and baseball to field hockey, during his years at Syracuse. Following his time with the Orange, he got connected with the TinCaps and fellow Syracuse alum Nolan through Voice of the Orange Matt Park, setting him up with what he called “an ideal opportunity.
Shulman quickly developed an easy chemistry with Nolan and Maahs, and in late May took a leap that few players make: directly from High-A to the majors. For four days, he filled in for Blue Jays radio broadcaster Ben Wagner calling Toronto’s series against the Angels in Los Angeles from a monitor at the Rogers Centre. He learned he was getting the temporary call-up in the middle of doing some laundry and had to leave the clothes to wrinkle as he processed his childhood dream coming true.
The Blue Jays contacted Shulman after he had sent them tape from his time at Syracuse in an effort to get a low-level job with the organization. Dan Shulman was not calling the Jays games his son worked, but he accompanied Ben to the ballpark, helping him navigate the stadium and then listening to his first broadcast from a conference room 50 feet from the booth.
“I was nervous, he was fine,” Dan Shulman said, laughing. “I wasn’t 10 out of 10 nervous, I was maybe 6 of 10 nervous because I’ve heard enough games that I know he’s good, but this is Major League Baseball. … But I would say two innings in the nerves were gone because he sounds like he sounds.”
Ben Shulman was happy with his MLB debut and received some positive feedback from Sportsnet, but he is not satisfied.
“Next time, I hope to be better, but I say that with every single broadcast,” he said.
Shulman makes no secret of his desire to get a full-time job in the major leagues, but he knows such jobs are few and far between. Before he decided to go to college for broadcasting, his father played what he called a “what-if game” with Ben, trying to ensure he still wanted to be in the business even if he never reached the highest level.
“As long as I can pay my bills and live in a decent place and have a happy family, that’s all right for me, and I’ll be happy that way,” Shulman said. “But, yeah, if I can make it to a major-league (job) and do that, that would be crazy. … That’s the goal, there’s no way around it.
“I think I have a long way to go until then. For now, it’s just chipping away and figuring out what I need to do to eventually get to that point.”
Though Shulman knows there will inevitably be comparisons between him and his father, he is determined to chart his own course as he grows in the business.
He and the elder Shulman share the opinion it would be better for Ben to develop his own technique than try to follow his father’s blueprint.
“He’s a great broadcaster and if I ended up in spots like him that’d be fantastic, but I’d much rather get to wherever I get being me than just trying to be Dan Shulman Jr.,” Ben Shulman said. “I know people will say I’m Dan Shulman’s son and that is what it is, but for the most part I want to create my own style.”
Earlier this month, Dan Shulman made a visit to Fort Wayne, delighted to see his son “in his environment.” During the TinCaps game he attended, Nolan stepped aside on the TV booth and let father and son call two innings together. Ben Shulman enjoyed the experience, he said, but, true to form, he cared most about the broadcast itself.
”I hope we didn’t distract from the game too much,” he said. “I don’t believe broadcasters should be the focal point. But I’m incredibly appreciative the organization and John (Nolan) let us do it, so that was really fun.”