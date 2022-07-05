When Robert Hassell III ripped a single to left field with two outs in the ninth inning, the capacity crowd of 8,305 at Parkview Field let out a roar as if Hassell had tied the game with a home run. It was the TinCaps’ first hit since the third inning.
Lucas Dunn followed with another single and the crowd grew louder still, but that was all the in-game fireworks to which the fans would be treated. A Cole Cummings strikeout ended the game one batter later and the TinCaps lost Monday to the visiting Lake County Captains 6-0, to the disappointment of the largest crowd of the season.
“To see a bunch of people out there is awesome,” said Cummings, a recent call-up from Low-A Lake Elsinore who was making his Parkview Field debut and walked twice. “I wish we could have gotten them loud, but it was still super neat, I think it’s going to be a great rest of the second half for sure.
“This is probably the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in (front of) in my life. ... Fort Wayne TinCaps baseball means a lot out here and that’s apparent with all the people here.”
Fort Wayne (29-47, 2-8 second half) lost for the fifth time in six games and managed only three hits along the way. TinCaps pitching struck out 14 and walked one, while Lake County struck out five and walked four.
The TinCaps bowed to big right-hander Jack Leftwich, who was making his Midwest League debut after dominating at Low-A in the first half of the season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Leftwich pitched 6 1/3 innings, struck out four and gave up just one hit, a single off the wall to Matthew Acosta on which Acosta was thrown out trying to reach second.
Leftwich retired the first eight hitters he faced and faced the minimum through four innings to improve to 5-2.
TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf, coming off a start in which he survived only 1 2/3 innings, seemed set for a nice bounce-back start, but he surrendered a single in the second inning and then third baseman Gabriel Rodriguez lifted a fly ball to deep right. The ball slammed off the top of the high wall in that part of the ballpark and it seemed as though Rodriguez had an RBI extra-base hit.
Instead, the umpires ruled the ball had cleared the top of the wall by inches, giving Rodriguez his seventh home run and Lake County a 2-0 lead.
Wolf eventually surrendered seven hits and four runs over 5 1/3 up-and-down innings and suffered a loss, falling to 3-5 this season. He gave up a second home run to shortstop Angel Martinez in the fifth inning, a solo shot to left that also cleared the fence by a foot or less.
All six of Lake County’s runs scored with two outs and the TinCaps fell to 4-35 when the opposing team scores first. Fort Wayne has the worst second-half run differential in the Midwest League at minus-40.
New additions
The Padres have sent several players from a very successful Low-A Lake Elsinore team to Fort Wayne in recent weeks. Among those players are Cummings and third baseman Max Ferguson, who also made his Parkview Field debut Monday.
That contingent of recently promoted players helped the Storm to a first-half division title and is excited to try to improve the TinCaps’ fortunes, as well.
“You look around and you see all the fans there, it’s a cool experience,” Ferguson said. “I’ve heard that’s kind of what it’s like every game, so once we get this thing turned around it’ll be a lot of fun for everyone involved.
“This team’s definitely capable of it. You look up and down the lineup and there’s just studs all the way up and down and we have some really good arms on the pitching staff. … Whatever happens happens, but we’re going to have a lot of fun and usually when you’re having fun that leads to good things.”
Note: The TinCaps will be off today and will resume their six-game series against the Captains on Wednesday.