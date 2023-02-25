Single-game tickets for the TinCaps' 2023 season are officially on sale. Tickets can be purchased at www.tincapstickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400 or by visiting the Parkview Field Ticket Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday or from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The TinCaps, led by new manager Jonathan Mathews, open their season April 6 at West Michigan and begin their home slate April 11 against the Lake County Captains.
Last week, the team released its promotional schedule for the upcoming campaign, a list which includes a variety of familiar promotions and several new specialty experiences. Click here for a full breakdown of the promotional slate.