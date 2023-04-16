When the Midwest League season began, the TinCaps' bats were nowhere to be found. Through the first five games of the campaign, Fort Wayne had scored just four runs, nine fewer than any other team in the league.
But this weekend at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne's lumber made its presence known. Loudly.
After scoring 12 runs in a rollicking walk-off victory Saturday, the TinCaps earned a split of their six-game series against the Lake County Captains with a 9-1 triumph Sunday in front of 2,266 as Jackson Merrill had two hits and scored twice, Lucas Dunn added two more knocks and drove in two runs and Marcos Castañon homered, drove in three and scored three times in a game which saw its start delayed 35 minutes by rain.
“The guys remember who they are," Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews said. "(At the beginning of the season), they were almost playing defense while they’re on offense. Now, they remember that we’re the ones that have the weapons in our hands and they’re ready to do damage and they have been.”
Many of Fort Wayne's players were part of last season's Low-A Lake Elsinore team which started 1-4 before winning 14 of its next 16 games. The TinCaps, who opened 0-5, are trying to start a similar hot streak with three wins in their last four contests. Fort Wayne (3-6) is averaging 8.3 runs in its last four games.
“The past couple of days, when we’re swinging it, has really reminded me of times when we’ve played together in Lake E and that’s the baseball we want to play," Dunn said.
The TinCaps, playing in their Padres jerseys for the first time this year, got their offensive onslaught going early Sunday, when Merrill hit a liner to center for a double – Lake County center-fielder Joe Lampe nearly grabbed it on a slide, but it scooted under his glove to let Merrill get to second – and Castañon and Nathan Martorella followed with walks against Captains starter Rodney Boone.
That brought Dunn to the plate with one out and he delivered, lining a double into the gap in left-center to bring home two runs and punctuating the hit with the flapping-the-wings celebration the team has employed for two-baggers this year.
Carlos Luis, coming off his career-best five-RBI day Saturday, followed with a line-drive single to right to make it 3-0 before the first inning was out.
Fort Wayne added on in the third inning, with Merrill once again starting the rally, this time with a double which banged off the wall in right-center on the fly. The Padres' No. 1 prospect started his TinCaps tenure 1 for 19, but that two-bagger completed a bounce-back stretch in which he went 7 for 14 with three doubles and a home run.
Castañon followed Merrill's double with one of his own, slapping a line drive into the right-field corner to make it 4-0. That hit was Fort Wayne's 16th in a stretch of 32 at-bats with runners in scoring position after the TinCaps had started the season 2 for 25 in such situations. Luis added an RBI grounder to make it a five-run lead after three innings.
While Fort Wayne was building an early lead, Fort Wayne right-hander Ryan Bergert was dominating early in his first start of the season. Bergert struck out four of the first seven hitters he faced – three with fastballs up in the zone and the fourth on a sharp-breaking curveball – and gave up a lone infield single in his first two innings.
The Padres' No. 24 prospect ran into some trouble in the third with a single and a walk to start the inning, but he worked out of it thanks to a nice running catch in right field from Joshua Mears and catcher Colton Bender throwing out Christian Cairo trying to steal second. Working out of the jam was a welcome departure from last year for Bergert, who frequently started games very strongly, but faltered in the third, fourth and fifth innings. He worked three scoreless today, throwing 30 strikes on 47 pitches.
“I thought (Bergert) really competed," Mathews said. "He threw the ball over the plate, he was efficient with his pitches, he got us through three, which is what we were hoping for. No complaints, I thought he was really good today.”
Fort Wayne added three runs in the fourth inning thanks to a comedy of errors from ready-to-leave-town Lake County, which dropped a pop-up and a fly ball, unleashed two wild pitches and let Fort Wayne take an extra base with a passed ball and threw the ball away on a ground ball to third. By the time the dust had settled, the TinCaps led 8-0 and they had scored multiple runs in five of their previous six trips to the plate dating to Saturday. At that point, they had scored 32 runs in the previous 31 innings.
With Fort Wayne up 8-0 in the sixth, Castañon belted a fastball on the outer third of the plate the opposite way to right-center for his first home run of the campaign, a blast which might have been aided somewhat by the strong wind which blew out to center all afternoon. Castañon hit 23 home runs with Lake Elsinore last season.
The Fort Wayne bullpen ensured there were no thoughts of a comeback for Lake County down the stretch, working six solid innings and giving up just one run on five hits while whiffing eight and walking five. That was a change from the previous two games, when TinCaps relievers combined to surrender 16 runs (12 earned) in 11 innings. Right-hander Nick Thwaits pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts to notch the victory.