Winning ugly is still winning, and after three straight losses the TinCaps needed any victory they could get.
Despite walking nine hitters, hitting another, throwing three wild pitches and falling behind twice, Fort Wayne eked out a 5-4 triumph over the Lake County Captains at Parkview Field on Thursday in front of a rowdy announced crowd of 5,736.
Catcher Brandon Valenzuela and designated hitter Agustin Ruiz homered for the TinCaps, Fort Wayne’s first long balls since Saturday.
“It wasn’t very pretty, but we were able to win the battle of who was going to make the (least) mistakes,” manager Brian Esposito said. “It was nice to come out of it on the other side.
“Any time you get the win you’re able to reflect on all the good that happened, but obviously there’s still some room to continue to work.”
The TinCaps (21-33) entered the bottom of the sixth trailing 4-3 after the Captains (28-25) had scored the go-ahead run in the top half on a walk, a passed ball and two wild pitches.
Fort Wayne’s game-winning rally began in that sixth with a Valenzuela walk. First baseman Jack Stronach followed with a double to right. Olivier Basabe hit next and looped a pop-up into shallow center. Second baseman Christian Cairo got turned around and was unable to make a basket catch over his shoulder, giving Valenzuela a chance to race home with the tying run.
“I saw the second baseman almost make the catch so my first reaction was to go back to third, but then I saw the ball drop and it was ‘Hey, bust your behind to get to home plate, that was it,” said Valenzuela, the No. 12 prospect in the Padres’ farm system according to Fangraphs.
The TinCaps’ dugout was in an uproar when Valenzuela returned with the score knotted at 4.
“It was so energized,” the 21-year-old catcher said. “Dudes were hitting my helmet like it was a ball, I don’t know, it was crazy.”
Angel Solarte followed Basabe and bounced to short, bringing in Stronach with the go-ahead run.
Stronach went 1 for 2 with two walks and is hitting .378 with a .500 OBP since May 25.
The lead held up in the late innings despite the Captains putting runners in scoring position in the eighth and ninth. TinCaps reliever Dwayne Matos worked around a leadoff double in the ninth and pitched two scoreless innings to earn a save, his first since 2019.
“It feels amazing,” Valenzuela said of snapping the losing streak. “It almost feels like you’re getting pressure off your back. We just have to keep doing our thing. There’s still room to improve, but we have to keep doing what we did today.”
Valenzuela gave the TinCaps an early 2-0 lead with a 378-foot two-run home run to the concourse in right field in the first inning. It was his fourth home run of the season and third since May 15. He’s hitting .295 in that span.
Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert cruised through the first three innings, but the Captains chased him with three runs in the fourth and took the lead. Bergert finished only 3 2/3 innings and walked four.
The TinCaps knotted the score in the fifth, when outfielder Agustin Ruiz launched a 380-foot home run to right. Ruiz carried the bat halfway down the first-base line, then flipped it away as he watched the ball sail over the wall for his fourth home run of the season and second with the TinCaps. He had been 1 for 29 with Fort Wayne before the long ball. Both of his hits in High-A this year are homers.
Left-hander Gabe Morales earned the victory for the TinCaps with 3 1/3 innings, one unearned run and four strikeouts. He did not give up a hit, but he walked four and threw the wild pitches that helped the Captains retake the lead in the top of the sixth, setting up Fort Wayne’s rally in the bottom half.