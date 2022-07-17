The TinCaps clinched their first series win at Parkview Field since mid-April but saw their four-game winning streak come to an end as they split a doubleheader against the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday in front of an announced sellout crowd of 7,536.
Fort Wayne (36-50, 9-11 second half) won the first of the two seven-inning games 4-3, extending their win streak to four games – equaling their longest of the season – but lost the second contest 4-2. They have won four of the first five matchups in the six-game series with the Lugnuts and are 13-4 against Lansing this season.
The TinCaps have won seven of their last nine games. One matchup remains before the four-day midseason break starts Monday.
“They’re playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “Sometimes you get down to the All-Star break and you find yourself somewhere in one of those four days off instead of where you need to be, which is present in the batter’s box or on the mound or playing defense.
“These guys have done a good job of competing and staying where they are.”
No. 9 hitter Adam Kerner won the opener for the TinCaps with a blistering line-drive single off the wall in left field in the fifth inning. The hit scored Agustin Ruiz, who had doubled to start the inning, and broke a 3-3 tie.
Kerner went 1 for 1 with a walk and has been on base multiple times in four straight gamesafter not starting for more than two weeks previously.
TinCaps starter Ryan Bergert pitched a season-high six innings in the opener and turned in a quality start, giving up three runs on eight hits while striking out four without a walk. The right-hander notched his first win of the season in 16 starts.
“I was just staying ahead of the count, staying ahead of the hitters and they were pretty much getting themselves out early in counts,” Bergert said. “I was able to keep the pitch count low and ride my way through the game.”
Edwuin Bencomo pitched a scoreless seventh in relief of Bergert for his first savesince 2019 and send Fort Wayne to a fifth straight win in one-run games after a 6-10 start to the season in such contests.
Leadoff hitter Max Ferguson put the TinCaps up 3-1 with a three-run home run down the right-field line in the third inning, his fifth homer of the season. The ball traveled 344 feet and was fair by a few feet, a call the umpires confirmed after some complaint from Lansing manager Phil Pohl.
In the nightcap, the TinCaps entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-1, but put the tying run on base with two outs after walks to Corey Rosier, Cole Cummings and Jarryd Dale. Matthew Acosta hit next and drew a bases-loaded walk off Lugnuts right-hander Shohei Tomioka, advancing the tying run into scoring position.
Jack Stronach then grounded to the right side and, after momentarily losing control of the ball, second baseman Alexander Campos flipped to second for a game-ending forceout.
Fort Wayne had only four hits but drew eight walks in the second game. The bases were left loaded in the fifth and seventh.
Despite the loss, Esposito was pleased with his team’s approach at the plate.
“They’re just not up there looking to hack,” the Fort Wayne manager said. “They’re controlling their at-bats, they’re controlling their levels of aggression. … To see guys control the zone and pass the baton to the next guy – in some of these games we have to barrel the baseball at some point and get that big hit to finish the deal.
“I thought Jack was going to be that guy tonight.”
TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf (3-6) gave up two home runs in five innings.
Note: Before the game, TinCaps reliever Luke Boyd was reinstated off the temporary inactive list. Boyd has four saves this season and was the closer for much of May and June.