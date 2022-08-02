In little more than 24 hours prior to the major league baseball trade deadline at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the TinCaps’ roster was ransacked to bolster the San Diego Padres’ chances of reaching the World Series for the first time since 1998.
First came the trade of Fort Wayne ace Robert Gasser on Monday afternoon, part of the deal which brought four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to San Diego.
A wild Wednesday followed. Early in the morning, reports began trickling in that the Padres had pulled off one of the most significant trades in recent baseball history, grabbing 23-year-old superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals for a package that included TinCaps star outfielder Robert Hassell III. Former TinCaps MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams, who made their MLB debuts this season, were also part of the deal.
That move was soon confirmed, but the Padres weren’t done. Just before the deadline, they shipped veteran slugger Eric Hosmer to the Red Sox and also attached TinCaps speedsters Corey Rosier and Max Ferguson to the deal. The Red Sox obtained Hosmer along with two minor leaguers and enough cash to pay almost all of the 2016 All-Star’s salary in exchange for minor league left-hander Jay Groome.
As part of the swap, San Diego will send as much as $43.56 million to Boston, offsetting most of the roughly $46 million remaining on Hosmer’s $144 million, eight-year contract, which runs through the 2025 season.
By the time the dust settled, the TinCaps were dealing with a depleted roster. Ferguson and Rosier had been slated to bat first and second in Fort Wayne’s lineup Tuesday at Parkview Field, when it opened a six-game series against the South Bend Cubs, and the Padres had not had time to send any reinforcements from other levels of the minor leagues.
The flurry of departures caused team vice president Brian Schackow to tweet, tongue in cheek:
“Any fans coming to the TinCaps game tonight, bring your mitt…we may need you.”
Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli professed himself ready to take Schackow up on his offer.
“Let me know boss, I may be a hockey player but I’ll knock down a line drive at shortstop with the best of them,” the forward wrote in reply.
In Hassell and Rosier, the TinCaps lose two-thirds of an outfield that began the season with three top 30 Padres prospects (per MLB.com) in the starting spots. Hassell, 20, the No. 1 prospect in the Padres’ farm system until the trade and the eighth pick in the 2020 draft, has been Fort Wayne’s best hitter all year and ends his time with the TinCaps with a .299 batting average that ranked fourth in the Midwest League and a team-leading 12 home runs, to go along with 55 RBI and 20 stolen bases on 23 attempts.
“He’s a guy that’s really confident in who he is and he doesn’t let (trade rumors) get in the way of how he goes about his game or how he performs on the field,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said of Hassell’s reaction to trade rumors that have swirled around him for weeks. “He’s very aware of the rumors. ... He just knows he has to go out and play regardless. His game is his game. He has to go out and get the job done. He’s a good one who understands who he is.”
Rosier, 22, the No. 26 Padres prospect until Tuesday, spent much of the season hitting leadoff for the TinCaps and performed well there, but really came into his own when he was moved down in the order. The lefty-swinging Rosier hit .324 with a .415 OBP and .489 slugging percentage from June 14 on and ended his TinCaps tenure riding a 10-game hitting streak.
At the time of the trade, he led the league with 69 runs scored (no one else had more than 61), was tied for the lead in triples (eight), ranked sixth in walks (54) and was fourth in stolen bases (33, with four times caught).
Ferguson, the Padres’ 11th-ranked prospect until Tuesday afternoon, replaced Rosier at the top of the order for the TinCaps when the 22-year-old infielder was promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late June. After getting on base at a .403 clip with the Storm and stealing 51 bases in 64 games, Ferguson struggled with the TinCaps, notching only four steals on five attempts in 27 games while batting just .162, but he finished on a high note, hitting an inside-the-park home run in an 8-2 win over Peoria on Sunday in his final game with Fort Wayne.
In the coming days, the Padres will likely send new players to fill the empty roster spots.
Among the possible replacements could be 2021 first-round pick Jackson Merrill, now San Diego’s No. 2 prospect, who has hit .385 in 24 games between Low-A and the Arizona Complex League this season. If the Padres decide Merrill, 19, needs more seasoning at Lake Elsinore, they could instead send 20-year-old outfielder and first baseman Albert Fabian, who is having an excellent season with the Storm (11 home runs, 53 RBI, .351 OBP, .483 slugging).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.