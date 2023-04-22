Entering the night riding a four-game losing streak and seven straight losses on the road to open the campaign, the TinCaps exploded for nine runs in the eighth inning to erase a two-run deficit and beat the Peoria Chiefs 11-4 at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois, on Saturday night.
Fort Wayne (4-10) mashed 15 hits, including three each for Brandon Valenzuela and Marcos Castañon and four from Nathan Martorella. The TinCaps were playing without shortstop Jackson Merrill, the Padres' No. 1 prospect, who was removed from Wednesday's game because of nausea and has not played since.
Martorella has been on base in all 14 games this season – the only player in the Midwest League to reach in more than the first eight games – and got Fort Wayne started with an RBI single to center which scored Castañon after the latter had doubled, putting the visitors up 1-0 before the Chiefs had come to bat.
Peoria knotted the game in the fourth against Fort Wayne starter Ryan Bergert and went in front in the fifth, scoring two runs without a hit against reliever Jose Geraldo, who walked three in 2/3 of an inning. By the time right-hander Aaron Holiday retired the side in the fifth, Peoria led 3-1.
It stayed that way into the eighth, when Fort Wayne finally broke out after an entire series of frustration. Jakob Marsee got the rally started when he got hit by a pitch and came around to score when Martorella doubled deep to right with one out. A pitching change followed, with Andrew Marrero relieving Matt Hickey, but Marrero hit Carlos Luis and and walked Lucas Dunn on four pitches to load the bases.
Valenzuela then delivered the game's big blow, sending a fly ball to right which got down and bounced away from right-fielder Tyler Reichenborn. By the time he'd collected the ball, the bases had emptied, Valenzuela was on third with a triple, and Fort Wayne led 5-3.
The TinCaps added on with RBI singles from Joshua Mears and Marsee and Castañon capped the uprising with a two-run home run to right on the first pitch he saw, his third long ball of the season. All three of those home runs have come in the last six games and he has four multi-hit performances in his last seven contests.
Valenzuela came up a home run short of the cycle and had his first three-hit game since May 31, a stretch of 68 games.
Bergert went four innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out five and walking three. The Padres' No. 24 prospect has a 2.00 ERA this year after going 4-10 with a 5.84 ERA with Fort Wayne last year. The right-hander has struck out 11 and walked six in nine innings.