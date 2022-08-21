The TinCaps rallied from a three-run seventh-inning deficit in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Parkview Field on Saturday night but were unable to snap their losing streak, which reached four games after a 4-3 defeat to the Dayton Dragons in front of an announced crowd of 8,003.
Fort Wayne (45-68, 18-29 second half) has dropped 10 of its last 11 games and has lost two series in a row after going unbeaten in five straight.
Manager Brian Esposito believes there is value in the team’s recent struggles.
“Getting hit in the mouth is important to everybody in their development, whether it’s an individual or collective and they’re getting that right now,” the first-year Fort Wayne skipper said.
The Midwest League East Division last-place Dragons rallied in the ninth without a hit to push across the winning run. With the game tied at 3, Fort Wayne left-hander Ramon Perez struck out Tyler Callihan to open the frame, but then issued three consecutive walks, ending his night.
A visibly frustrated Perez appeared to think he was getting squeezed on some borderline pitches.
Right-hander Ethan Routzahn entered in place of Perez and the first pitch he threw hit Justice Thompson, bringing in the go-ahead tally.
“I thought we were in the clear when (Perez) gets the leadoff hitter out, no big deal,” Esposito said. “We ended up walking them off with four free bases, not exactly the way we want to see it lined up. … This game boils down to execution and we didn’t execute in the ninth inning.”
Fort Wayne, down 3-0 in the seventh, got a double from Joshua Mears down the first-base line, and he scored on an RBI bloop single from Albert Fabian to make it 3-1.
An inning later, Lucas Dunn singled and Carlos Luis followed with a similar hard grounder to left. The latter rattled around near the Dayton bullpen and Dragons left-fielder Quincy McAfee tried in vain to argue it had gone out of play. As he was doing so, Dunn trotted home from third and Luis raced all the way to third with a somewhat fortunate triple.
Luis went 2 for 4, scored a run and drove in another. He has been on base in all 13 games with Fort Wayne and 20 straight including his final seven contests with Low-A Lake Elsinore.
Agustin Ruiz drove in Luis with a ringing double off the left-field wall to knot the score at 3.
TinCaps reliever Nick Thwaits kept his team in the game in the middle innings, working three scoreless frames and striking out three while giving up two hits to lower his ERA to 3.53. The Fort Recovery, Ohio, native had his parents and grandparents in the stands at the ballpark where he attended games as a kid.
“It’s been such a joy being able to play in front of (my family) so much more often than playing out on the West Coast (with Lake Elsinore) the last couple of seasons,” Thwaits said. “It’s been incredible.”
TinCaps starter Jose Espada gave up three runs in five-plus innings while striking out nine. He took a no-hitter into the fourth.