The TinCaps brought decent pitching with them into the second game of a doubleheader at Parkview Field.
Starter Jared Kollar worked five innings and gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six and walking one. His replacement, Keegan Collett, struck out four and walked one over two innings, and the TinCaps won 4-2 to sweep the set of seven-inning games.
Dayton’s Chase Petty, the No. 8 prospect in the Cincinnati Reds system, went four innings and gave up three runs and four hits, striking out three and walking none. He hadn’t given up an earned run in 21 innings over six games before Jackson Merrill got a clutch RBI single in the third to bring in Juan Zabala, who’d doubled, for a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Marcos Castanon singled to bring in Merrill and Jakob Marsee, who’d doubled, and it was 3-0.
The Dragons got a couple of runs in the fourth, but it could have been worse; a Lucas Dunn throw from right field, with Chase Valentine the cutoff man to Zabala, caught Austin Hendrick at home plate for an out to preserve Fort Wayne’s one-run lead.
Marsee scored in the sixth for a 4-2 lead, as Nathan Martorella hit a sacrifice fly that was dropped by the right fielder, Hendrick.
Dayton catcher Hayden Jones, a Carroll graduate playing at Parkview Field as a professional for the first time, was 0 for 3. He is a Cincinnati Reds prospect.
The TinCaps won the opener 2-0, paced by a two-run Merrill home run.