The TinCaps will change their name to the Hoosier State Tenderloins for a four-game series against the Great Lakes Loons at Parkview Field from Aug. 3-6, the team announced today.
The move is in recognition of the current debate in the state legislature over whether to make the breaded tenderloin Indiana's official state sandwich. Breaded tenderloin will be a featured item on the stadium menu for those four games and the team will wear specialty uniforms and caps. Tenderloin t-shirts are available for purchase at the Orchard Team Store and online. Hats and other merchandise are available for pre-orders at www.tincaps.com.
Here is a look at the specialty uniforms:
You mean these ones here? https://t.co/NpoqZS4HJH pic.twitter.com/zrf12nSr9Z— Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) February 16, 2023
“There’s always an appetite for fun and creativity in Minor League Baseball,” Michael Limmer, TinCaps vice president of marketing and promotions, said in a statement. “The Breaded Tenderloin Sandwich has long been a Hoosier tradition. Others may claim it, but Hoosiers know we did it first, and do it best! Just as a classic tenderloin is too large for the bun, we’re planning to go big for these games as the Hoosier State Tenderloins.”