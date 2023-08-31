In just his third start at High-A, TinCaps right-hander Henry Baez pitched his team to a victory it had to have to remain competitive in the ever-intensifying Midwest League playoff race.
Baez, 20, tied a season-high with eight strikeouts, walked none and took a shutout into the fifth to pace Fort Wayne to a 3-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 3,995.
The TinCaps (62-60, 30-26 second half) snapped a three-game losing streak. They needed the win to remain 2 1/2 games back of West Michigan in the East Division second-half standings after the Whitecaps scored three runs in the ninth to beat Lansing 5-3.
The victory propelled Fort Wayne, driving for its first playoff bid since 2017, back into second place in the postseason race after Lake County lost to Cedar Rapids.
“Everybody’s still really engaged, they’re playing hard, they’re doing their work,” said Fort Wayne manager Jonathan Mathews, whose team has 10 games left on its regular-season schedule. “It’s still the same focus we’ve had for most of the year. ... I don’t think about has their eye on the end of the season or the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”
With Fort Wayne up a run in the ninth, the Cubs put runners on the corners with one out after a pair of singles off TinCaps reliever David Morgan, but Morgan induced back-to-back groundouts to seal the win and earn his first professional save.
The Fort Wayne bullpen pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Baez and struck out seven, giving the TinCaps a season-high 15 strikeouts to go along with zero walks.
“I told the position players today in our hitters’ meeting ... if we can scratch and claw and get a lead, I’m pretty comfortable with the way the back end of the bullpen looks right now,” Mathews said.
Catcher Anthony Vilar started Fort Wayne’s go-ahead rally in the third inning with a double yanked down the first-base line into the right-field corner. Later in the inning, with Vilar at third, Sammy Zavala chopped a slow roller to first and Vilar slid head-first to beat the throw home for Fort Wayne’s first run.
Nerwilian Cedeño, who homered and drove in all three runs in Tuesday’s 8-3 Fort Wayne loss, then ripped a single back through the middle to plate Dale and make it 2-0.
A pair of recent call-ups from Low-A Lake Elsinore helped the TinCaps add on an inning later as Griffin Doersching smoked a single to center and Devin Ortiz followed with a double to the gap in left-center.
Vilar made it 3-0 with a sacrifice fly.
That was enough for Baez, who had also pitched three shutout innings in his previous outing after giving up five runs in 4 1/3 frames in his inaugural game with Fort Wayne. He used a mid-90s fastball and a biting high-70s curveball to baffle the Cubs through four innings and struck out the side in order in the third inning, slicing through the top of the South Bend order to do so, and by the time he whiffed Felix Stevens to end the fourth, he had worked seven consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts.
“He was really good,” said Vilar, who went 2 for 2 at the plate. “He has a really good two-seam (fastball) and it was running a little more than we wanted it to, but it was working in our favor, they were chasing up and in. We got a lot of broken bats, a lot of weak contact.”
Christian Franklin broke up Baez’s shutout in the fifth, taking the right-hander deep to left for Franklin’s eighth home run of the season. It was a solo home run thanks to Vilar, who threw out speedster Ed Howard trying to steal earlier in the at-bat after Baez had hit Howard in the helmet to open the inning. It was the first time the former first-round pick had been caught stealing over the last two seasons (eight attempts).
Baez eventually worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on five hits. His defense cost him a run when a fly ball to right fell directly in between center-fielder Zavala and right-fielder Lucas Dunn.
Right-hander Carter Loewen came on in relief of Baez and gave up an RBI single to make it 3-2, but then settled in and worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings while striking out five without a walk to earn the win and improve to 4-0 in 15 appearances with the TinCaps this year.