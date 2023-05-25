On a night on which Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart threw out a ceremonial first pitch at Parkview Field, TinCaps outfielder Justin Farmer did something few football players do in the modern era: Make game-changing plays on offense and defense.
With the TinCaps already trailing 1-0 with a runner on in the top of the first, Farmer saved a run with an outstanding running catch down the left-field line to limit the damage. He also ripped a double and a two-run home run – the latter part of a five-run sixth inning – to extend his hitting streak to five games and pace Fort Wayne to an 8-1 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Thursday in front of a boisterous announced crowd of 5,917.
The TinCaps (17-25) won for the seventh time in 10 games. They are 12-9 in May after a 5-16 April.
“I said it at the beginning of the year, this team’s special,” Farmer said. “Even though we got off to a rough start, I think it’s going to be fun watching us climb back into it. This team hasn’t really hit its stride yet and I think that’s coming soon.”
The game was a pitcher’s duel knotted at 1 into the sixth inning. In that frame, however, Nathan Martorella led off with a walk and Carlos Luis followed with a single perfectly placed to shallow center. Jakob Marsee then lined an RBI single through the hole between third and short to give Fort Wayne the lead, more fruit of the lineup change manager Jonathan Mathews made starting Wednesday which moved Marsee from the leadoff spot to the No. 6 hole.
Designated hitter Colton Bender hit after Marsee and looped a soft single down the right-field line, driving in Luis. Marsee reached third easily and then never stopped running. Lansing threw the ball into the infield and it momentarily froze there, giving the speedy outfielder a chance to slide in safely for a three-run lead.
Farmer then completed the uprising with a frozen rope to left that made contact with the wall directly on the yellow line denoting a home run for Farmer’s second of the season and 6-1 Fort Wayne advantage.
Farmer has six RBIs in his last five games and is hitting .400 in those contests. The former Florida International star also drove in the tying run in the second with a ringing double into the left-field corner to score Bender after Lansing had struck in the top of the first with a couple of soft singles and an RBI groundout from Danny Bautista Jr. off Fort Wayne starter Adam Mazur.
“About two weeks ago, I started to really find stuff in my swing and my body’s moving, get used to the pitching at this level and now it’s just trying to produce it in the game,” Farmer said.
The Lugnuts made a bid to narrow the Fort Wayne lead in the seventh, putting the first three runners on against reliever Bobby Milacki with two singles and a hit batter. But Milacki, who was struck in the shin by a comeback ground ball earlier in the inning, responded with three consecutive strikeouts to escape the jam. After falling behind 2022 No. 25 overall pick Max Muncy 3-0 with two outs, he threw three consecutive fastballs at 93, 94 and finally 95 mph to catch the Lugnuts’ No. 3 hitter looking.
Milacki pumped his fist after Muncy looked at strike three, shouting encouragement at the Fort Wayne as he stalked off the mound.
The 26-year-old right-hander pitched 2 1/3 scoreless frames and has worked 17 straight innings without giving up an earned run, fanning 24 in that span while walking just five. He has not given up an earned run since April 18, a span of seven appearances. He picked up the win to improve to 3-0.
“He’s super valuable because not only is he good, but with length,” TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews said. “He can give us three, he can give us potentially four. Tonight, … he did his job. He’s a valuable asset.”
Joshua Mears added on to the hosts’ lead with an RBI bloop single to center to drive in Bender in the eighth. Bender was on base four times with three walks and his RBI single and scored three times.
Jackson Merrill, hitting in the leadoff spot for the second straight night in place of Marsee, singled twice and drew a walk.
Fort Wayne first baseman Nathan Martorella, following a rare 0-fer Wednesday, went 2 for 4 with a walk and drove in Fort Wayne’s final run with a bloop single to center.
Fort Wayne starting pitcher Adam Mazur, the Padres’ No. 6 prospect, struggled at the outset, giving up three hits and walking a batter in the first two innings, but he bounced back to retire 10 in a row, five by strikeout, before giving up the ball after 4 2/3 innings. The ERA of the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year out of Iowa stands at 1.80.