Juan Zabala connected and began walking down the first-base line, head turned toward the sky where the ball he had just sent into orbit was clearing the left-field wall with ease and landing on the Parkview Field concourse.
The TinCaps’ catcher took several jaunty steps down the line, then turned toward the Fort Wayne dugout and spiked his bat into the dirt in celebration before beginning his trot around the bases.
“The last couple of weeks I feel like I’ve been much better, my confidence is getting better,” Zabala said. “That just fired me up. … When you have a moment like that, you need to enjoy it.”
Zabala’s no-doubt-about-it three-run home run, his second long ball of the season and first since May 10 was the difference in the TinCaps’ 5-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday in front of an announced crowd of 2,994.
Padres No. 1 prospect Jackson Merrill turned in an electrifying performance on the base paths, including an inside-the-park home run, while right-hander Jared Kollar, an undrafted free agent signing of the Padres last year, out-dueled 2022 No. 7 overall draft pick Cade Horton, tossing 5 2/3 scoreless innings to improve to 3-0 and lower his ERA to 1.52.
Fort Wayne (20-27) finished May with a 15-11 mark after going 5-16 in April.
“It’s a lot of good vibes, everybody is in a good mood,” Zabala said. “We look like a family now. We just need to keep rolling.”
The TinCaps grabbed an early lead behind Merrill. The 2021 first-round pick led off against the hard-throwing Horton – the righty touched 99 mph with his fastball – with a single to right and reached second on a Nathan Martorella walk. Merrill then took off for third with Horton standing on the mound, causing the pitcher to fire to step off and fire to the base, a toss which got away up the left-field line and permitted the Fort Wayne shortstop to trot home for the game’s first run.
Merrill, the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball according to Fangraphs, struck again in the fifth when, with two out, he hooked the first pitch from reliever Jarod Wright deep into the right-field corner. The ball clanged high off the 15-foot wall and bounced away from Cubs right-fielder Ezequiel Pagan. Merrill sprinted all the way around the bases and scored standing up for his fourth home run of the season and fifth hit in the first two matchups of the six-game series. He hit .329 in May after compiling a .177 average in April.
A two-out rally set up Zabala’s home run in the sixth, with Jakob Marsee drawing a walk and Justin Farmer reaching on a hot shot to the left side which ate up South Bend third baseman Luis Verdugo for an error. The catcher followed and put the TinCaps up 5-0.
Kollar was the mound star for Fort Wayne, extending his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 10 2/3 while striking out three, walking none and giving up four hitsin his longest outing of the season. The right-hander had retired six in a row with two outs in the fifth when Pagan hit a line drive back through the middle which struck the pitcher on the right forearm.
After a discussion with athletic trainer Lauren Gottschall, Kollar exited the game in favor of reliever Chris Lincoln.
“It’s not broken, but it bubbled up pretty good,” said TinCaps manager Jonathan Mathews, who added he is unsure whether Kollar will have to skip his next start.
Pagan’s line drive hit him so hard it rebounded all the way to within a few steps of first base, where Martorella grabbed it and tried to tag Pagan as the runner blazed past. Replay showed Martorella made the tag, but the umpires ruled he was safe, drawing a sustained argument from Mathews, who had only just retreated to the dugout when he had to re-emerge after Gottschall’s ruling on Kollar.
Fort Wayne relievers Chris Lincoln and Ethan Routzahn combined to walk three and hit a batter while giving up two runs in the seventh, but Routzahn, who hit a batter to force in a run on his first pitch of the night, settled in and got a strikeout and a grounder to second with the tying run on first to minimize the damage in the frame.
Right-hander Nick Thwaits tossed two scoreless innings, striking out three without surrendering a hit to earn his first save of the season.