Out of what had been partly sunny skies barely 15 minutes earlier came a downpour so heavy it propelled the TinCaps to a victory and a series split against the South Bend Cubs on Sunday at Parkview Field.
The short-lived deluge, which sent the crowd of 5,483 scurrying for the cover of the concourse, paused the game in the eighth inning with South Bend trailing by two and two runners on. More than an hour later, despite the best efforts of the TinCaps’ grounds crew, the field was still not dry enough to play and the final two innings were called off, giving Fort Wayne a 7-5 win.
“It’s tough, man, we heard (the Cubs) wanted to play,” TinCaps outfielder Matthew Acosta said. “The field, a couple of us walked out and there were some big puddles. You always have to stay ready and we were winning, we wanted to win that game. … We were ready to play, man.”
The rain-shortened victory gave Fort Wayne (44-58, 17-19 second half) a series split with the Midwest League West Division-leading Cubs, extending its streak of unbeaten series to a season-best five. Sunday’s clash was the last of 18 games between the in-state rivals this season, of which the TinCaps won eight.
The TinCaps trailed 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth after the Cubs plated a pair of runs in the top of the inning off reliever Keegan Collett, who was making his High-A debut.
Acosta got the winning rally started with a leadoff walk and two batters later Cole Cummings doubled to put two on for Lucas Dunn. Dunn laced a single through the right side to knot the score, and Joshua Mears put Fort Wayne in front with a high chopper that got over the head of third baseman Luis Verdugo for a single and a 4-3 lead. Carlos Luis followed with a walk to load the bases, bringing No. 8 hitter Agustin Ruiz to the plate.
On a 1-1 count, Ruiz ripped a line drive down the right-field line. Right fielder Jonathan Sierra went over to cut it off, but the ball rolled through his legs and all the way to the wall, giving all three runners a chance to score. Ruiz ended up on third after what was ruled a double and the TinCaps surged to a 7-3 advantage.
Fort Wayne was completely stymied offensively through the first three innings as South Bend starter Daniel Palencia retired all nine hitters he faced, struck out seven – including the first six in a row – and touched 102 mph with his fastball.
Acosta broke up South Bend’s combined perfect game with a one-out triple off reliever Jarod Wright in the fourth and scored on a Brandon Valenzuela sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. After South Bend tied it in the fifth, an RBI single from Olivier Basabe made it 2-1 in the bottom half.
“Kudos to (Palencia), he was good,” said Acosta, who reached base three times. “We had a plan, we were going to stay on his fastball, he was landing off-speed for strikes, so that’s where you tip your cap. I’m glad we didn’t carry that over. We easily, … could have kept our heads down, but the show goes on, so I’m happy we bounced back.”
TinCaps starter Jose Espada kept Fort Wayne in the game early, giving up one run in five innings while striking out nine and walking none. The right-hander is usually a reliever and pitched more than four innings for the first time since Aug. 23, 2018.
The Cubs got a run back in the seventh on a Pablo Aliendo home run off Gabe Morales to make it 7-4 and scored off Morales again in the eighth on a single, a wild pitch and a Lucas Dunn throwing error. There was only out when the game was called.
“I would have liked to see us finish it out, especially as you’re talking about the difference between winning games and developing right there,” TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. “I think that would’ve been a fun game for the group to see what it looks like up two with the go-ahead run at the plate, … and see what we were made of right there.
“(South Bend)’s a good club, I enjoyed watching that club play. … I’m glad we were able to split the series.”