The TinCaps lost a chunk of their roster Tuesday afternoon, when outfielders Robert Hassell III and Corey Rosier and infielder Max Ferguson were traded in deadline deals with the Nationals and Red Sox.
The late-breaking trade news put the team in a bind, leaving it with only nine healthy position players for a game against the South Bend Cubs. Backup catcher Anthony Vilar started the game at second base because he played shortstop in college. Adam Kerner played just his second game since July 16.
“That’s what this game is about,” manager Brian Esposito said. “People call it a game of luck, I call it a game of opportunity. Three other guys had an opportunity who wouldn’t usually be in the lineup today. That’s what we do here, everybody needs an opportunity to be put in a position.”
The traded TinCaps did not leave Fort Wayne immediately. In fact, they spent much of the game at the ballpark, watching the matchup from the stands, signing autographs and talking with former teammates in the Fort Wayne bullpen. The TinCaps lost the game 5-4.
“A lot of these guys have long-standing relationships with each other. Some of them are brand-new, but some of them have been here for a little bit,” Esposito said. “You get to know these guys, they’re in the clubhouse one minute, and they’re going somewhere else the next. For them, to be able to go out and compete and make it a close ball game, I think they handled it just fine.”
On Wednesday, the Padres sent reinforcements for the TinCaps’ depleted roster, promoting infielder Carlos Luis and outfielder/first baseman Albert Fabian from Low-A Lake Elsinore and sending Reinaldo Ilarraza back to Fort Wayne from the Arizona Complex League.
Luis, 22, is having a breakout season in his sixth year with the Padres’ organization, batting .319, third in the California League, with six home runs, 70 RBI and an .855 on-base plus slugging.
Fabian, 20, has 12 home runs and 55 RBI with the Storm this season and has an .864 OPS. He and Luis are left-handed hitters.
Ilarraza, 23, is in his fourth season with the TinCaps after batting .232 with 38 stolen bases in a full campaign with Fort Wayne last year. He has had short stints in High-A, Double-A, Triple-A and the ACL this year.
TinCaps rained out
The TinCaps’ game Wednesday against the Cubs at Parkview Field was postponed because of rain. The game will be made up Saturday, when the teams will play a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 5:35 p.m. The second game will begin about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
Fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game may redeem them for a future game at Parkview Field during the current season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for seats of equal or lesser value. Tickets Saturday will be good for both games of the doubleheader. Gates open at 5:05 p.m.