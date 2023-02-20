The TinCaps released their promotional schedule for the upcoming season Monday.
Familiar theme games such as Indianapolis Colts At Bat (May 25), Star Wars Night (Aug. 18) and Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 18) return, as does Parkview Field's annual Fourth of July home game.
“This is our best promotional lineup ever,” TinCaps assistant director of marketing and promotions Morgan Olson said in a statement. “There’s something for everyone of all ages and interests.”
Here are some additional dates to circle on the calendar:
- Military Appreciation Day on June 4, on which active and veteran military and their families get complimentary tickets
- Princess Night on Aug. 1, which includes live appearances by popular princesses
- Nickelodeon PAW Patrol Day on July 23, in which "PAW Patrol" characters Chase and Marshall will be in attendance
- TV Sitcom Night on July 7, which will feature an appearance from actress Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer on The Office.
- Grateful Dead Night on Aug. 31, in which Grateful Groove,” a local cover band, will perform a pregame concert on the center-field concourse. The TinCaps will wear tie-dye jerseys.
There are also a litany of more frequent promotions: Tuesdays are Family Feast Nights with select concessions for $2. Wednesdays are Paws & Claws Nights, when fans can purchase a pass for their pet, plus save on White Claw drinks. Thirsty Thursdays offer $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.
Also returning this year are postgame autograph sessions with the players following 1:05 p.m. Sunday home games.
For a complete list of this season's promotions, go to https://www.milb.com/fort-wayne/news/2023-promotional-schedule. Single-game tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m. by visiting tincaps.com, calling 260-482-6400, and at Parkview Field.
Fans who purchase tickets at Parkview Field on Friday from 8-10 a.m. will be treated to a free breakfast buffet in the ballpark’s Suite Level Lounge.